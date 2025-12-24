Christmas: Christ’s Love, Humility, Timeless Principles – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the enduring values embodied in the Christmas season, such as love, sacrifice, humility, and generous provision for others, are not mere seasonal virtues but timeless principles.

The PDP National Chairman Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, in a Christmas message to Christian faithful, added that if these values are embraced by Nigerians, they “can transform our country and usher in economic prosperity.”

Turaki assured of the PDP’s commitment to championing these same values in national politics, “believing they hold the key to attainment of the Nigeria of our collective dreams.”

He stated that even in challenging times, “determined people have not only survived, but have emerged stronger and found beauty in ashes.”