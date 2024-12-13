Christmas: Christians Urged To Emulate Jesus Christ

Share

Christians have been called to emulate the exemplary life of Jesus Christ, who gave his life for the good of humanity.

The Secretary to Abia State Government (SSG), Prof. Kenneth Kalu, made the call during the Festival of Nine Lessons with Carols, and also urged them to renew their faith and commitment to Him, whose birth is being commemorated this yuletide.

Kalu stressed the need for all to remember the true essence of Christmas, which he noted should be a sober reflection on the birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of the whole world.

According to him, Christmas should be a time to preach peace and hope not minding the happenings around the country and beyond.

Kalu said: “As rational and well-meaning people, who care about today and about tomorrow, it is possible that some of us may have become anxious and concerned about tomorrow because of several unpleasant global and national and even regional events.

“Whatever the issues are, whatever the fears we have and whatever the anxiety may be, we preach hope and peace this Christmas.”

