Christmas: Celebrate Christ, Not Sin –Kumuyi

As part of ceremonies to mark the opening of this year’s December Retreat of the Deeper Life Bible Church and the Global Crusade With Kumuyi (GCK), General Superintendent, Pastor William Funso Kumuyi speaks on not celebrating sin as Christmas, why Christians should celebrate Jesus Christ daily rather than wait till Christmas Day, his passion for youths, same-sex marriage blessing and how Nigerians can beat the present economic situation and other harsh realities. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM brings excerpts

Can you talk about the GCK and what makes it unique?

As Jesus Christ has commanded us to do as he said ‘Go ye into the world and preach the gospel to every creature’ and we are doing our part to make sure that the gospel reaches everyone as much as possible. We started the GCK in more than two years now, we have been to different states in Nigeria and some parts of Africa and in November we were in India. The GCK of this December is very special in the sense that we have been having our annual national December Retreat since 1975 and we have continued every year.

Even if other programmes come we do not allow the programmes to blot out the December Retreat. We are having the retreat from December 23 through to December 25, but the GCK which has been coming up at the end of every month from Thursday to Tuesday will be starting on December 24 and runs through every evening until December 26. In the previous crusades particularly in Lagos about two years ago, great things were done, lives were redeemed and families reunited.

In fact, we even had the dead raised and this was confirmed by the medical doctors. Since we started this crusade we have seen blind eyes open, deaf ears hearing, cancer patients delivered and totally healed and it continued till this time. This time we are expecting something greater than we have ever heard and the theme is ‘Emmanuel’, the whole world is celebrating the coming of Christ into the world and we join the rest of the world to celebrate Emmanuel ‘God with us’ and we believe that it is going to be a wonderful time for all participants both here and in other parts of the world. We transmit GCK to more than 200 countries; great will be the blessing from God to us all.

There are divided views in the church over the celebration of Christmas?

As a Christian leader and somebody who knows the background of some of these things, I have decided not to argue about all the things that people argue about, do and say. When I say do or say, there are people that take the Christmas period as a period of drinking, merriment and all that. Obviously, smoking, drinking and some things that people do not honour Christ and do not help our health which is not the desire of Christ. But remembering and celebrating Christ we can do that at any time apart from the beginning or end of the year.

We ought to be celebrating Christ for what he came to do, the impact of his life, his ministry and sacrifice not only on Christianity but the whole world and civilization. If people take this period to celebrate him we join the church and the rest of the world to celebrate Christ. This is why we at this time chose the theme ‘Emmanuel’ meaning God with us.

How do you feel with the news of the Catholic Pope approving the blessing of same-sex marriage?

The Lord Jesus told us to go into the world, teach all nations and baptise them in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost, and he said teach them to observe all that I have commanded you and he said I am with you till the end of the world. He also said heaven and earth shall pass away but his word will not pass away. We stand obedient and submissive to the words of Christ as we carry on with the words of Christ that says a man and a woman should be joined together in marriage until death do us part. It is on this we will always stand.

Some young people seem to be distressed and are not likely to be found in places like the church as they are distracted from their roots of Christianity…

Young people are looking for things that will make life meaningful for them but because there is no direct impact from the different parts of the society, they are searching for themselves. I have been young myself, I am still young at heart and I have a vision as well as passion and mission towards the young people. We have the roadmaps, the goals, the ideas, what they are looking for have not been found in the places they are searching for those things. We do not condemn them but we want to show them an alternative – a better or the best alternative for them.

On Tuesday, December 26 we will be talking to them on what the coming of Emmanuel can do in their lives to make them have a redirection and soar like the eagle. So, I invite teenagers and the youths to join in the programme.

Looking at the present situation of the country, what is your charge to the leaders and the people?

Distress comes in every dimension, the COVID-19 was a time of distress but as we look up to the Lord and hope in the Lord we believe that for individuals and families; communities and people we can address the distress. There is something that one should ask or do, if a situation is dire that I cannot avoid, I ask myself what should be my attitude to this situation? My fretting, my worry and deliberately plunging myself into distress because of the situation will not solve the problem.

What can I do? There’s always a better side of things that in this situation I can do some self-help things, personal strategy that makes me live above the situation. In the nation or in the church for example, pastors and leaders of the churches should look at members of the church and see whatever the church can do. It is good we evangelise, we spend some of our efforts and our resources in helping people in the church that we know.

And then the government of course, we have been talking of palliatives, I think that the government should do something practical, something workable so that the people actually feel the effect of the palliative we are talking about. But for each person we are responsible not to allow the ocean of distress, difficulty or stress to swipe us away because many people are becoming mentally derailed because of the way they think of the situation but when there’s life there’s hope. We make sure that we do not sink with the sinking situation that we have.

As the church tours places for GCK, does it get involved in Corporate/Church Social Responsibility (CSR) or have plans to include that?

We help people and make them have fulfilled expectations as long as God provides we will include those things that are part of Corporate/Church Social Responsibility. Also as a corporation if other people join us to do good in the world I believe that we would introduce whatever that we can to make the GCK benefit people more.