The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, on Thursday, said Nigeria owes the troops on the frontline a huge debt of gratitude despite the escalating insecurity across the country.

Oluyede made this remark in a goodwill message and a special tribute sent to frontline troops on Christmas Day, December 25.

According to the CDS, Nigerians are grateful to the troops for staying vigilant and combating multiple threats to the nation’s collective peace and security, while the citizens enjoy Christmas with their loved ones.

The statement reads: “I pay a special tribute to our gallant frontline troops who, even during this sacred season, remain deployed across various theatres of operation in the defence of our nation.

“Your courage, discipline, professionalism, and selfless service, often at great personal sacrifice, epitomise the finest traditions of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“You remain vigilant, confronting diverse threats to our collective peace and security, while others enjoy Christmas with their loved ones. For this, the nation owes you an immeasurable debt of gratitude.”

In the personal statement, the CDS appreciated fellow citizens for their resilience, patriotism, and continued support for the military, despite the multifaceted security challenges confronting the nation.

He noted that Christmas is a season that embodies love, sacrifice, hope, and renewal, offering the people a solemn opportunity to reflect on “our shared humanity, our collective responsibilities as a nation as well as our unwavering commitment to peace, unity and national progress”.

Oluyede stressed that the citizens’ steadfast belief in the Nigerian project is a vital source of strength and motivation for the troops.

The CDS said trust, cooperation and synergy between the military and the citizenry are indispensable to the attainment of sustainable peace and security across the country.

He added that the military would continue to remain resolute in its constitutional mandate to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and democratic institutions.

Oluyede reassured the personnel of the Armed Forces that their welfare remains a top priority and main focus under his leadership.

“We are firmly committed to improving the living and working conditions of our personnel and their families through enhanced welfare packages, improved healthcare delivery, better accommodation, timely payment of allowances and sustained support for the families of our fallen heroes,” he said.

The CDS urged Nigerians to use the festive period to promote peace, tolerance and unity across ethnic, religious and cultural lines.

He added: “Our diversity remains our strength and our collective resolve is the foundation upon which a secure, stable and prosperous Nigeria will be built.

“As we celebrate this season of goodwill, I urge all members of the Armed Forces to reflect on the teachings of Christ, which express peace, love, forgiveness, selflessness and purposeful service.”

Oluyede called on members of the Armed Forces to remain disciplined, professional and loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We must also continue to uphold the values of honour, integrity and service to the nation,” he said.

Oluyede appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support for the Armed Forces.

“To our sister security agencies, I call for sustained collaboration, synergy and unity of effort in our collective quest to safeguard our dear nation,” the CDS said.