The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, in company with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, feted frontline troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA at a special Christmas luncheon held at Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto State.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations(ADAPR), Colonel Appolonia Anele, said in a release: “The operational visit to Headquarters Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, was aimed at boosting morale, appreciating the sacrifices of troops and reinforcing strategic directives for ongoing operations across the North West.

The CDS conveyed warm Yuletide greetings and commended the troops for their courage, discipline and unwavering commitment to duty, especially at a time when many Nigerians were celebrating with their families.

“While many Nigerians celebrate this season with their loved ones, you remain steadfast at your duty posts. With sweat on your temples and strength in your back, you are the wall that never breaks and the hope that can never be shattered.”

He praised the operational gains recorded under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, noting that the efforts of the troops have significantly contributed to restoring public confidence and stabilising the North West geopolitical zone and adjoining states.

“The CDS urged sustained collaboration with other security agencies, federal and state authorities, as well as continuous engagement with local communities to consolidate peace.

General Oluyede reassured the troops that their welfare remains a top priority, stressing his commitment to improving living and working conditions, healthcare delivery, and support for families of personnel.

He further charged the troops to maintain heightened vigilance during the festive period, warning that criminal elements often attempt to exploit such periods to undermine security.

“Remain alert, proactive and disciplined at all times, strictly adhering to the rules of engagement and respect for human rights. Do not be swayed by false narratives or propaganda,” he cautioned.

The CDS also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his unwavering support for military operations nationwide, assuring Nigerians that the Armed Forces would remain resolute in the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, described the Christmas luncheon as a longstanding tradition aimed at recognising the sacrifices, resilience and professionalism of troops deployed in operational theatres.