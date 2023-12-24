Christmas: Catholic Archbishop Urges Collaboration for Prosperous Nigeria

…As PFN Scribe Preaches Hope, Sin-Free Celebration, Favourable Policies

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr) Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged Nigerians to join hands in building a prosperous nation, while calling on the political class and all those in positions of authority to lead with the fear of God. As well put in place policies that will impact positively on the lives of the majority of the people. As Nigerians are being called upon to make sacrifice for the restoration of the nation, he urged government to take the lead by reducing the cost of governance and money spent on matters that do not impact directly on the life of Nigerians such as foreign trips.

This is as the General Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, encouraged Nigerians to keep hope alive despite the hardships, while calling on the government to adopt intelligent policies that will fight hunger, high cost of living and further impact positively on the citizenry. Ilechukwu speaking with Sunday Telegraph stated: “The present economic situation is horrible, everybody is feeling it including me. I am finding it difficult to buy rice because I buy rice for my community every December.

This time around I am thinking of how to get the money because things are extremely expensive. Look at the massive land space that if the government has intelligent agricultural policy we will be able to produce enough food to feed Africa. Today we are not doing so, everybody is running to Lagos and Abuja for foreign exchange. “We are passing through the valley of death but we are not going to remain there. That we are passing through it means that we are in transition. “One day we will get out of the tunnel and enter our El-dorado, joy will be abundant and blessings will be plenty.

“I encourage every Nigerian not to allow the difficulties of today make you compromise the bliss of tomorrow.” The General Overseer of the Charismatic Renewal Ministries Worldwide who dismissed the arguments over the exact date of Jesus’ birth as reason for non celebration of Christmas by some Christians, said it was important a personality as Jesus be celebrated in sin- free ways. “In our church we celebrate Christmas though the Christmas as done today is not biblical. But someone as big as Jesus, his birthday should be celebrated.

“Even if Jesus was not born on December 25, it is wise for the church to have chosen a date in the year to intercept the end of the year and a beginning of a new year to celebrate a big person like Jesus who has a global influence. Also to enable people reflect on the new year and strategise for the New Year.Though it (December 25) is not in the Bible nor commanded by God, it is worth celebrating.” Meanwhile, Archbishop Martins in his 2023 Christmas message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, further called on Nigerians to remain positive while affirming that God has a special love for Nigeria and Nigerians, hence they must never be afraid to work towards actualising the country of their dream

He commended Nigerians for their resilience and ability to bounce back to reckoning despite the numerous obstacles they had been confronted with over the years, adding that the present challenges facing the country would not be an exception; they would also pass and become history. Archbishop Martins re- minded Nigerians to always focus on the saving grace of God who through His son Jesus Christ has come at Christmas to redeem mankind from sin and bring them to eternal life. This grace, he averred, is always available for all of God’s children, irrespective of their religion, tribe, or creed.

His words: “In this season of Christmas, I give thanks to God and congratulate Nigerians for the grace and privilege of being alive to witness yet another Christmas, a period that we are all reminded of God’s uncommon love for humanity. He exhibited this divine love for us over 2000 years ago by the coming of the only begotten Son of God, Jesus Christ, who left his glory in heaven to be born of a Virgin so as to save humanity from the shackles of sin and bring us to a life of abundance. “This love of God for us is selfless and is a perfect example of how we must show love for one another. When we love and care for each other, as Jesus continues to do, we will be able to live together in peace and harmony like true brothers and sisters.

“In this season of joy, therefore, I wish to urge all Nigerians to set aside all the bitterness that characterizes inter-tribal and interreligious relationships and work together to build a truly great country that we will all be proud of.” He condoled with the families of over a hundred people who were recently killed in the military drone mishap in Tundun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Northwest Nigeria. Also, he prayed to God for the quick recovery of the injured and called on the military authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and to ensure such an unfortunate incident does not happen again.