Christmas Carol: Abiodun Wants Less Privileged, Vulnerable Treated With Love

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on the people of the state to celebrate Christmas with moderation and extend hands of fellowship to the less privileged and vulnerable in society.

Abiodun made the call in his Christmas message at the Ogun State Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons, held at the Arcade Ground, the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said Christmas is a time that transcends barriers and unites people across different divides, emphasizing that it is a period that focuses on the timeless values of love, compassion, kindness, and faith.

He said: “It is a season that inspires us to look beyond ourselves and embrace the bond of family and friendship. Let us extend our hands to the needy, for such acts reflect Christ’s life to the world.”

Abiodun called on the people to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas, which entails giving and sharing, adding that without Christ, there is no Christmas.

