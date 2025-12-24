The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches across the country to celebrate Christmas with hope, wisdom and heightened security consciousness, against the backdrop of persistent economic hardships and security challenges confronting the nation.

In a Christmas message to Christians and people of goodwill on Wednesday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said while the birth of Jesus Christ symbolises hope, light, and God’s abiding love for humanity, the safety of worshippers must remain paramount during the festive season.

He called on church leaders, particularly those in areas prone to CANsecurity threats, to take practical steps to protect lives, stressing that vigilance and responsibility were essential expressions of Christian stewardship.

He said: “As churches gather to worship and rejoice during this festive season, Christian leaders and congregations must do so with wisdom, vigilance and a deep sense of responsibility. The protection of human life is sacred and must remain paramount.”

The CAN president advised that in locations where security presence was inadequate, church leaders should prayerfully consider holding services in safer venues or organising smaller gatherings that allow for better protection of members.

He explained that the guidance was motivated by love and care, not fear, adding that Christians were called to be wise stewards of the lives entrusted to them by God.

Okoh also appealed to security agencies to increase their presence around places of worship during the Christmas season, while urging churches to sustain close collaboration with law enforcement authorities to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebrations nationwide.

Beyond security concerns, the CAN President urged Nigerians to reflect on the core message of Christmas: love, peace, patience, sacrifice and compassion, even in the midst of economic difficulties and social uncertainties.

He reassured Christians that the celebration of Christ’s birth remained a reminder that God had not abandoned Nigeria and that hope was still alive despite the nation’s challenges.

Okoh further called on Nigerians to remember those affected by violence, displacement and hardship, urging citizens to recommit to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and national unity.

“United by our shared humanity and common destiny, we must renew our commitment to peace, justice and national cohesion, mindful that Nigeria is our only home and its future depends on our collective resolve.”

While praying for joy, peace and hope to fill Nigerian homes and churches, the CAN President expressed optimism that the New Year would usher in renewed faith, healing and lasting peace for the country.