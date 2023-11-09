Christmas Bonus: Eno Approves Additional One Month Salary For Civil Servants

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has approved an additional one-month basic salary to all civil servants in the state for their Christmas break.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Information, Comrade In Ememobong after an enlarged executive council meeting held in the executive chambers, government house Uyo on Wednesday night.

According to the Commissioner, “The Governor directed the Honourable Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation to ensure that water works within the Uyo metropolis and select rural areas are reactivated and made functional, in the first phase of the drive to provide water across the state”.

He explained that the Commissioner for Economic Development at the meeting presented the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, explaining the projections and offering justification for the same.

“Thereafter, the commissioner for Finance presented the draft recurrent and capital estimates for the State Government for the year 2024, with the policy thrust of supporting the execution of the ARISE Agenda.

“The total recurrent estimate is N352,737,281,810, while Capital estimates stand at N487,895,128,180 bringing the total budget to N840,632,409,990. The budget was subjected to detailed deliberation and thereafter was adopted by motion duly moved and seconded” He added.

According to him,.”The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Dr Frank Ekpenyong presented the software applications to be deployed in the execution of Geographic Information Systems (AKWAGIS), payment of bursary awards to undergraduates and project monitoring and evaluation.

“He promised that the apps would help in the efficient administration of the various programmes to which they will be applied. The Governor charged the SSA to ensure that technology is used to plug all loopholes of financial leakages within the governance system”.

Comrade Ememobong said the Executive Council directed the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to strictly enforce the extant law of the State House of Assembly, which mandates all Principal Officers of Local Government Areas to reside within their jurisdictions.

He further highlighted that Approval was given for emergency intervention at Afia Nsit Village in Eket Local Government Area, to stop the erosion and reconstruct the destroyed portion of the road.

“EXCO frowned at the illegal reopening of the Chinese company Golden Tripod Company, which has been accused of undertaking operations that are hazardous to human health and inimical to the environment. It was resolved that the facility be permanently closed down and an alternative land allocated to them at the industrial estate at Itam”

The meeting which was chaired by the Governor, had in attendance, the Deputy Governor, Secretary to the State Government, Head of the Civil Service, All Honourable Commissioners, Special Adviser, Chairmen of Boards and Commissions and Permanent Secretaries.