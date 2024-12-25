Christmas: Bishop Urges Patience Amid Economic Challenges

Share

Christian faithful across Kwara State, on Wednesday, joined others in the country and worldwide to celebrate Christmas, marking the birth of Jesus Christ with joy and thanksgiving.

Worshippers, clad in scintillating attires, filled churches across the State to express gratitude to the Almighty God for witnessing another Christmas hale and hearty, notwithstanding the current challenges in the country.

In his sermon, titled “Joy to the World,” the Bishop of the Diocese of Kwara, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Sunday Adewole, highlighted the spiritual essence of Christ’s birth as a bridge mending humanity’s relationship with God.

He said: “The birth of Jesus Christ bridged the gap between God and man,” Bishop Adewole stated. As we celebrate, let us do so responsibly and avoid entering the new year burdened by debts.”

He also urged Nigerians to exercise patience amid the economic difficulties, calling on leaders at all levels to increase efforts to ease the hardship being faced by the citizens.

Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr Kayode Alabi, who represented the state government, assured residents of ongoing efforts to address economic challenges.

“The federal government is working tirelessly to improve the economic situation, and the state government is committed to fostering peaceful coexistence and economic development,” Mr. Alabi said.

He further appealed for unity among residents, emphasising the importance of harmony irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

Retired Bishop of the Diocese of Kwara, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Philip Adeyemo also encouraged Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and dedicated to God’s will.

The Christmas celebrations in Kwara State were imbued with messages of hope, unity, and patience, underscoring the spirit of the season despite prevailing economic challenges.

