Christmas: Biden Calls On American To Reflect Unity

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden on Wednesday called for unity among Americans to reflect and unite with each other amid Christmas celebration.

Speaking in a video message on Christmas Day, President Biden while touring the White House Christmas decorations urged Americans to set aside all the noise and everything that divides us.

The outgoing President urged Americans to find a moment of quiet reflection to remind themselves to treat each other with dignity and respect.

“We’re here on this Earth to care for one another, to love one another. Too often we see each other as enemies, not as neighbours, not as fellow Americans. “Live in the light and remember there was more to unite than divide Americans. We’re truly blessed to live in this nation,” he said.

