Christmas: Be Hopeful, Don’t Be Weary, Ajayi Tells Christians

Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi has charged Nigerians and citizens of the state not to be weary but to keep hope alive for a better future of the state.

In his goodwill message to Christians in the state as they celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, Ajayi said succour would soon come for the citizens of the state, just as Jesus Christ became succour for the lost and the troubled in the world.

He said as believers, the people should remain hopeful and imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ which promote peace among the people, this, he opined, will make life more meaningful and easier to handle if followed strictly “especially in this time of palpable hopelessness”

Thanking the people of Ondo State for their support before, during, and after the November 16 election, the former lawmaker said the people should rest assured that ” as a people loved by God, we have a great potential and all that is needed is to show the right commitment and determination to move our state to its deserved position”

While wishing the people a happy celebration, Ajayi urged them to also impact the people around them during this yuletide period.

His words “Love, forgiveness, righteousness, and sacrifice are some of the qualities of Jesus which must be imbibed as a people to enable us to come out good in every situation.”

The former Deputy Governor said the people must continue to make the lessons of the birth and teachings of Jesus a permanent feature of their lives “to have personal testimonies from the coming of the Saviour of the world”.

