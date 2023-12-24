Christmas: Atiku, Obi, Secondus Felicitate With Christians 

Former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, and former National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, have called for unity and peace in Nigeria for the growth of the country.

In separate messages to Christians to mark this year’s Christmas season, the trio urged the people to rededicate themselves and emulate Jesus Christ in love.

Atiku said in a statement by his media office said that “Christmas is a time of love,” and called on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of the country.

“Christmas is the season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness, and while we celebrate with family and friends, we should also spend time to pray for a more peaceful and prosperous nation as it is important for Nigerians to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for our neighbours into the nation’s consciousness, this yuletide.”

The former vice president also urged Nigerians to use this time to rededicate themselves to the virtues of “faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in their daily living.

“As we celebrate, we should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours and live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings, and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country.”

Obi on his X-handle platform, advised Nigerians not to allow the present hardship they face to stop them from appreciating God for his numerous blessings.

The former Anambra State governor noted that Christmas “epitomises love, peace, and joy for all mankind,” adding that “these are values and longings that unify our common humanity in a feast of love.

“This is why I wish to share the spirit of this season with all our compatriots irrespective of station, circumstance, and persuasion.”

Obi regretted that the hardship in the country and the biting effects of bad government policies and poor governance have dampened the hopes of most Nigerians.

“The difficulties and challenges of this moment should not however hinder us from appreciating the essence of our creation and the importance of seeking God’s mercy at all times.

“Furthermore, our current setbacks should not stop us as a people from aspiring to overcome present difficulties and realise the full potential of our blessed country,” he advised.

The LP candidate enjoined the people to use the Christmas season to offer special supplications to God for the country “so that we can have the opportunity of joining others in the global community to give thanks to God for the abundant gifts he lavished on us as a nation.”

Secondus in a message by his media adviser Ike Abonyi, stated that the peace, love, and joy of Christmas would energise Nigerians to surmount the nation’s economic and security challenges and build a better country.

The former PDP National Chairman reviewed the political crises ravaging some states since the inception of the Tinubu administration and warned the political class to be wary of actions that might constitute a threat to Nigeria’s nascent democracy and national security.

Secondus who is from Rivers State, advised that President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the political crisis in the state must be by the spirit and letter of the constitution for it to be implementable.

“There are creative ways a political conflict can be resolved if and when the president acts like a statesman and the president of all Nigerians,” he said.