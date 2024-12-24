Christmas: Archbishop Martins Calls For Improved Quality Of Lives For Nigerians

Share

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has again expressed the need for Nigerian leaders to show more sensitivity to the yearnings of Nigerians for a better life.

In his 2024 Christmas message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the Archbishop said that the need for a better environment for businesses to thrive in order to reduce the high rate of unemployment and the grinding poverty in the land is more urgent than ever before.

He emphasised the need for leaders to prioritise the welfare of citizens, above private and parochial needs, particularly in addressing the widespread hunger, poverty, joblessness, and insecurity plaguing the nation.

The Prelate also described as very sad and depressing, the recent loss of lives of about 100 innocent Nigerians in Ibadan, Abuja, and Anambra in their quest to access food palliatives owing to pervading hunger across the country.

He said it was worrisome that many Nigerians now find it difficult to purchase some of the basic necessities of life, especially during this festive season that should be a period of merriment, sharing of love, food, and other essentials that are the hallmarks of the season of Christmas.

To forestall the repeat of such ugly incidents, the prelate urged the government, both federal and state, as well as the legislative assemblies, to quickly identify and fix the loopholes in the polity that are responsible for breeding the massive poverty and hardship that Nigerian

He advocated the appraisal of our existing laws and the enacting and enforcement of only proactive policies that would open up the business environment, and attract investors.

As well create more jobs so that the citizens can afford their basic needs rather than depend on palliatives that offer only short-lived relief.

He further advocated for more substantial investments in the agricultural sector of the economy so as to increase the availability of basic foodstuffs thereby reducing the high cost of essential food items like rice, beans, onions and grains.

He, however, stated: “Even in the face of policies that are deemed to have positive results in the long-term, such as the removal of fuel subsidies, the floating of the naira and the new tax reforms initiative, governments must ensure that the short-term negative effects of the policies on the immediate welfare of people are not neglected but factored into the planning and execution of such policies.

“This is necessary if the people for whom the policies are being made are not to die before the positive results expected begin to manifest. At the same time, government expenditures must also show people that it is aware of the sufferings of the people and so it should be sensitive in the things it spends money on.

“In addition to this, it is necessary to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and pay a lot more attention to the agricultural sector so that food security can be ensured.

“If citizens had food in their homes, people would not endanger their lives scrambling for palliatives in the way it has happened. While praying for the souls of those who died in the recent stampedes in parts of the country, he also commiserated with those who lost their loved ones, praying that Jesus, the Prince of Peace would bring solace to the afflicted, comfort to the grieving, and hope to the despairing.

“This special season reminds us of the profound love of God, who sent His only Son to redeem humanity. May the light of Christ illuminate our lives, dispel darkness, and fill our hearts with love, compassion, and kindness.

“As we gather with family and friends, let us not forget those who are less fortunate, the vulnerable, and the marginalized. May our celebration be a catalyst for acts of charity, generosity, and solidarity.”

Share

Please follow and like us: