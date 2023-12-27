Christmas: Amaechi Assures Nigerians Of Brighter Days

Former Governor of Rivers State and Ex-Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has urged Nigerians to hold fast to the promise of brighter days as he acknowledged the “enormous challenges” facing the country.

Amaechi made the plea in a message of hope issued on Tuesday to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

“This Christmas finds us at a very critical juncture,” Amaechi said in a statement. “Increased poverty and despair are evident, leaving many in dire straits.”

Yet, amidst the bleakness, Amaechi reiterated the inherent hope embedded within the Christmas narrative.

“However, the spirit of Christmas signals hope nevertheless; the hope that crying may linger all night, but definitely there’ll be joy at dawn,” he said.