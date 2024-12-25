Christmas: Akpabio Urges Nigerians To Show Love, Unity

Share

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas as an avenue to exude peace, love and unity.

Akpabio, in a Christmas message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh in Abuja yesterday, said the festive period called for celebration and reflection.

He said: “In the spirit of the season, I encourage you all to spread love, kindness and generosity. Let us remember those in need and offer a helping hand as much as possible.

“As we gather with family and friends, let us also remember the true essence of Christmas: peace, love and unity. May these values guide us as we strive to build a better Nigeria for all.”

The senate president said that Jesus Christ was given to peace and love and was, therefore, very generous, adding that the celebration of his birth should be an occasion of joy and merriment. “This special time of the year is a moment for reflection, gratitude and celebration,” he said.

