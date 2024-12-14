Christmas: AIG Adegoke Promises Adequate Security In Lagos, Ogun

Share

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Fayoade Adegoke in charge of Zone 2, Command, Onikan Lagos, has assured residents of Lagos and Ogun States of adequate security during Christmas and after.

The AIG who gave the assurance during its Christmas carol/end-of-the-year celebration over the weekend at the command headquarters, Onikan, Lagos vowed to continue to improve quality service in Lagos and Ogun.

Speaking on the Christmas carol four lessons were with the theme “Police: Agent of peace to the world,” the police boss said that the peace in the zone would be sustained during and after the festival.

“The peace that reigns in Lagos and Ogun will continue to reign and we will continue to provide quality services. We will continue to provide quality service to everyone but if you have any issues go to the police station and it will be resolved immediately.

“The officers of zone 2 have worked hard, we thank God for keeping us alive to witness the 2024 Christmas carol. God has given us good health, we are happy and thank our traditional rulers who are with us and I believe after the praise and worship, we are not going to leave here empty-handed. God is going to answer our prayers.

“We need to thank God for keeping us alive, he alone deserves our praises. God’s blessings will continue to abide with us.”

The AIG took the first bible reading from the book of Isaiah 9: 1-6.

In his sermon, the officiating minister, Reverend. Benjamin Eragbai urged citizens to pray for a favour to get a seat at the top.

“We all have seats at the top but not all get there. The only way we can get there is through prayer. You need a favour to make it in life, to move from a lower to a higher place.

“Some people’s seats at the top are empty due to sickness, death or stronger power that controls them. “Prayer can open doors of blessings, promotions, and good health if only you can pray.”

According to him, police are agents of peace. Many people’s seats would have been empty if the police had not been involved in their cases.

Some of the choirs that participated in the Carol are Our Saviour’s Anglican Choir, Rose of Sharon, Our Lady Star of the Sea, Navy Chaplaincy Choir, Air Force Chaplaincy, St. Robert Army Chaplaincy, St Anthony Police Chaplaincy among others featured during the service.

