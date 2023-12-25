Christmas: ACF worried over insecurity, other challenges

As Nigerians join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said they are worried about the mounting challenges bedeviling Nigerians especially the insecurity.

ACF in its Christmas message signed by Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, National Publicity Secretary of the forum said the forum felicitates with Christians in all its national and State Chapters, as well as others in the nation and indeed the world over, on the season’s Christmas celebrations.

The apex Northern group also prayed that the challenges would be surmounted. The Forum said no doubt, “our communities variously face daunting existential economic challenges, social upheavals, poverty, inequalities, political disagreements. No less, or even more worrying has been the insecurity bedeviling our communities due to the criminal activities of bandits, extremists and other misguided elements or social misfits in the society. ACF yearns for an end to all these problems.”

ACF noted that they are “conscious, worried and prays for escape from all the challenges. In the spirit of the Yuletide Season, ACF calls on all to fervently pray for a deserved return to mutual understanding, tolerance, cooperation responsible neighborliness, peace and tranquility in all communities specifically and for humanity in general.

“ACF also calls on all to pray for knowledge, courage, wisdom and empathy for our leaders, whether political, religious or traditional, as well as for our armed forces as they try to grapple with the challenges of the economy, insecurity, leadership and governance.”