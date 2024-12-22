Christmas: Aboyeji, Oyahkilome, Others, Preach Genuine Repentance, Stewardship, Hope

Share

Even it three days to Christmas Day, Nigerians have been encouraged not to lose hope but live in the saving grace made available through Jesus’ birth

This is as Nigerians were urged to live in harmony, avoid insensitivity and focus on things that would promote peaceful coexistence, love and progress; pointing to the heat generated ahead of Christmas over the Lekki Central Mosque banner which read, “Jesus is not God” and later replaced with the banner reading, “No other deity should be worshipped except Allah…”

In his message, The Bishop, Diocese of Nike (Anglican Communion), The Right Reverend Dr. Christian Onyeka Onyia, advised Christians to exhibit faithfulness and generosity during the yuletide, to show themselves to be good servants of God.

In a statement he signed and made available to newsmen by his Media Adviser, Prof. Chiwuike Uba, Bishop Onyia, said that it was easy to get carried away by the festivities and materialism of the season, but Christians must one another of the deeper meaning behind their blessings and the need to be faithful stewards.

He said the Christmas season serves as a timely opportunity for leaders to reflect, repent, and recommit to the path of faithful stewardship.

The statement partly read: “As the world celebrates the joy and hope that Christmas brings, it is crucial for political, religious, business, traditional, and community leaders to pause and reflect on the profound responsibility entrusted to them as stewards of their positions and resources.

“In a world dominated by consumerism and often celebrates individualism and self-gratification, stewardship stands as a profound reminder of our interconnectedness and responsibility towards God and our fellow beings…

