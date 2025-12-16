Christmas: Abiodun Urges Vigilance, Unity, Compassion

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged residents of the state to remain vigilant, security-conscious, and proactive during the yuletide season to ensure a peaceful, safe, and joyful celebration.

The governor also reminded the people that the true essence of Christmas lies in the spirit of giving and selflessness, stressing that the season goes beyond professing faith to living a Christ-like life of love, humility, and service to humanity.

Governor Abiodun made the call at the Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons organised by the Ogun State Government at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He also conveyed the Christmas message of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging Nigerians to embrace unity, compassion, and shared responsibility.

“Unity remains one of Ogun State’s greatest strengths. Ours is a land of diverse cultures and traditions, yet we continue to live in peace, proving that there is strength in our diversity and that where unity thrives, progress follows,” the governor said.

“This Christmas season, as we celebrate with our loved ones, let us remember the needy, comfort the lonely, and promote harmony within our communities. Christ’s message is universal, calling us to live in love, compassion, and unity,” he added.

Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a state where hope is transformed into opportunity and opportunity into shared prosperity, in line with the Building Our Future Together agenda.

He said the government would continue to advance the ISEYA development pillars, with special emphasis on equitable infrastructure development and sustained economic growth across the three senatorial districts.

According to him, Ogun State has emerged as one of the safest states in the country and a preferred destination for investors.

“Today, we stand as one of the fastest-growing economies in Nigeria. This achievement affirms our commitment to building a prosperous, inclusive, and globally competitive state,” he said.

“Our greatest asset is not only our physical infrastructure but the unity, compassion, and shared purpose of our people. Let us extend Christ’s love through acts of kindness by remembering the less privileged and lifting the burdens of those in need,” the governor added.

In his sermon titled “The Best Gift Ever,” the Lead Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, described Christmas as the celebration of the greatest gift humanity has ever received, noting that the season brings good news and hope to the weary and downcast.

He said Christmas is the costliest gift because it cost Jesus Christ His life, yet it remains the only gift that lasts forever and can be enjoyed for eternity.

Pastor Bakare added that social status means nothing to Christ, as He values every individual equally.

He further noted that while all prophecies concerning the first coming of Jesus Christ had been fulfilled, those relating to His second coming are also unfolding, stressing that God does not reject those who genuinely seek Him, whether they already know Him or are still searching.

The service was attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Ogun State Governor Chief Olusegun Osoba, traditional rulers, captains of industry, and other dignitaries.

The congregation was also treated to soul-lifting renditions by gospel artistes, including Tope Alabi and Laolu Gbenjo.

The Nine Lessons were read by the wife of the governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo; the Methodist Archbishop of RIYE and Bishop of Egbaland, Most Rev’d Adegbemi Adewale; the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya; the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi; the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu; the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide; the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; and the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who read the ninth and final lesson.