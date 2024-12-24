Christmas: Abbas, Kalu Seek Prayers, National Rebirth

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Christians as they celebrate Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Abbas, while wishing Christians a merry Christmas, said the birth of Jesus Christ signifies newness and fulfilment while calling for a national rebirth at this critical time in the life of Nigerians.

In a congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the speaker urged Christians and Nigerians as a whole to use the occasion to pray for a new Nigeria, one that everyone dreams of.

Speaker Abbas calls for prayers for the country and its leaders, especially for political, religious, and traditional leaders.

The speaker also called for unity, peace, and love for one another, and across religious and ethnic divides. He expressed his hope that Nigeria would soon become a country that every citizen is proud of.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has extended his heartfelt felicitations to Christian faithful and all Nigerians as they celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas.

In his special message by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu emphasised the profound significance of Christmas, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the saviour of humanity.

He noted that Christmas represents a time of hope, renewal, and celebration, reminding us of the importance of kindness, compassion, generosity, and love.

“As we mark the birth of Jesus Christ, who brought light and redemption to humanity, let us reflect on the values that He embodied: love, forgiveness, and selflessness. May His example inspire us to spread love, kindness, and compassion to all those around us, especially those who may be struggling,” Kalu said.

Kalu also expressed his confidence in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assuring Nigerians that the future looks promising.

He urged the citizens to remain steadfast in their faith and to continue praying for the country’s leadership and working together towards a more united and prosperous Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: