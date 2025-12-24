Christmas: Abbas, Kalu Greet Christians, Pray For National Rebirth

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Christians as they celebrate Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Abbas, in a congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, urged Christians to use the occasion to pray to God for a new dawn in Nigeria, as the nation is seeking divine intervention on its socio-economic, political, and security issues.

He called for a national rebirth collectively achieved by Christians, Muslims, and adherents of other religions.

The speaker noted that the birth and the life of Jesus Christ signified humility, holiness, courage, passion, humanity, and worship to God, while urging Christians to imbibe his virtues.

While wishing Christians happy celebrations, Speaker Abbas called for moderation and charity during the Yuletide season.

Also in a statement released on Wednesday, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu extended his festive greetings, emphasising the significance of Christmas as a time to reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ and His Love for mankind.

He urged the people to show love to the needy and celebrate with one another.

He said, “As we celebrate, let’s show love to the needy, reflecting the compassion and generosity of Jesus Christ.

“Let this season bring peace, hope, and renewal to our lives, guiding us towards a brighter future for all Nigerians.”

Kalu highlighted values of compassion, unity, and progress, urging citizens to work together towards a Nigeria where everyone thrives.

“Nigerians are resilient, and together, we’ve faced challenges and grown stronger. Let’s look forward to a brighter future where every citizen has access to opportunities, justice, and prosperity”, he said.

Kalu also enjoined the citizens to continue to pray for peace and unity of the country, stressing that the future of the country is bright.

The deputy speaker wished all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, 2026.