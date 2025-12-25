Christmas, A Shared Responsibility – Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to reflect on the values of love, sacrifice, humility, and hope, which he said, are deeply needed in Nigeria today.

Obi in his Christmas message, stated that Christ’s birth is a reminder that even in the most difficult circumstances, light can emerge, and renewal is always possible.

“This Christmas season comes at a time when many Nigerians are burdened by unprecedented economic hardship,” he said, and expressed worry at the daily struggles of countless families who find it increasingly difficult to put food on the table or celebrate this season as they once did.

“Yet, the message of Christmas reassures us that even in the darkest moments, a star of hope can still shine, guiding us toward renewal and better days ahead.

“To those who feel forgotten by those in power, I want you to know that I see you,” Obi assured.

He added that true leadership is not measured by the height of skyscrapers or the growth of the stock markets but by how the most vulnerable is lifted from his situation.

The former Anambra State governor pledged a future “where dignity is not a luxury but a right; where opportunity reaches the remotest village and the most crowded street; and where no child goes to bed hungry in a land of plenty.

“The spirit of Christmas is found in solidarity. It is seen in the neighbour who shares what little they have and in the community that refuses to let anyone fall behind.”

He called for commitment to building a Nigeria where leadership is driven by service, where public resources are managed with prudence; and where every child has access to quality education, healthcare, and a dignified life.

Obi said he is looking forward to a Nigeria where leaders are dedicated to pulling people out of poverty.

“As we celebrate with our families and loved ones, may the joy of Christmas inspire us to lead selfless lives and contribute, in whatever way we can, to the peace, unity, and progress of our dear country,” he prayed.