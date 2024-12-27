Share

Amid the celebration and jubilation of the festive season, suspected armed herders attacked three communities in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State on Christmas Day, December 25.

New Telegraph gathered that the attack left 11 people dead and several others missing as eyewitnesses report claimed that the attackers also set houses ablaze, forcing villagers to flee for safety.

The affected communities, identified as Ityuluv, Tse Azege, and Innyiev Ya in the Mkomon district, were invaded as residents celebrated Christmas festivities.

A resident, Terlumun, described the tragic event, saying, “The terrorist herders came this afternoon while we were celebrating Christmas.

“They invaded our communities, killing people and burning houses.”

Retired Comptroller of Prisons and President General of the Tiv socio-cultural group, Mdzough U Tiv Worldwide, Iorbee Ihagh, confirmed the incident, stating that 11 people were killed, with some still missing.

He lamented the continued insecurity in the region and called on Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, and President Bola Tinubu to bolster security efforts in the state.

“Our people were celebrating Christmas when the Fulani herdsmen invaded the communities and attacked them,” Ihagh said, adding that several council wards, including Moon ward, have long been sacked by herders.

Joseph Har, the governor’s Security Adviser on Internal Affairs and Security confirmed the attack but deferred further details to the Director General of Security, Gbamuam Jacob, who could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

The Benue State Police Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said she had not yet received an official report on the incident.

This attack highlights ongoing security challenges in Benue State, where clashes between farmers and herders have led to repeated violence.

Residents are urging authorities to take swift action to protect lives and property in the affected areas.

