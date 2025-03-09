Christina Adebayo: Why govt should do more for small businesses

Share

At the unveiling of her Bridal Fashion Store, Christina Adebayo wore a wedding dress and a veil, which were the attraction to the intimate party she threw for friends and clients. Speaking with IFEOMA ONONYE, she shares how her love for beautiful things led her to finding a career in bridal dresses, despite being a certified Healthcare professional in the United Kingdom

You recently came back from United Kingdom, where you said you worked in Healthcare and now you run a successful bridal shop in Lagos. How did you end up in both businesses and a career that are contrast?

After I graduated from college, I got married, had my children and went to UK where I started working as a caregiver. I did my masters in Public Health over there in the United Kingdom. That was why I mentioned earlier that I wanted to be a nurse. It’s like I got to the UK and the nursing dream was actualised. Before the masters in Public Health, I did other short courses, which put me in the management level in the caregiver job over there in the United Kingdom. I was managing a care home for 45 clients and 60 staff before myself and my husband started our own care agency in the United Kingdom. I will not like to mention the name but we have our own business in the UK.

How did caregiving and bridal fashion connect for you?

When I was in Nigeria, I was working in Mainland Hotel. It was owned by Leventis Group. I worked there for 10 years before moving to the UK. Back before I traveled to the UK, my mum used to travel to Dubai and Bangkok to buy goods to sell. I started traveling with her to Dubai as well. I was selling gold, jewelleries, dresses. If anyone is planning to get married, I travel and buy them the things they need. I like beautiful things. I like using my hands to create things . Even when I was in the United Kingdom and working, I was still sourcing for wedding dresses. I like getting unique quality pieces. I love when a bride is looking gorgeous. I was buying and keeping these dresses with hope I will run a bridal shop in future. When life happened and I couldn’t run the shop, I took the wedding drrsses to our old people’s care home where we used them for merry activities. Late last year, when I came to Nigeria, I told my husband that I wanted to own a shop. He asked what I would love to sell. I told him bridal dresses and he got me a shop in Lagos. By November, I traveled to Bangkok and got the dresses for the shop and here we are.

Bridal dresses are one aspect of fashion that is among the most expensive. Are you into mostly rentals or you have designers that you work with?

What I would love to do is to sell in wholesale to those that are doing rentals or retail sales because I have nearly 500 pieces of wedding dresses but because it is a new business, I would not mind selling retail just for people to know us. Yes bridal dresses are expensive because of their quality, the luxury fabric and unique detailing. I have seen wedding dresses sold from N550,000 up to N1,500,000 here in Lagos and Lagos Island. I have been able to attend wedding shows in London to see vendors, what they sell and where they buy.. I want to be able to reach my clients in Ghana , Sierra Leone and other places and that is why I started this bridal fashion business.

Bridal dresses is part of fashion business that people don’t usually go into. Are challenges too much in the business?

The business can be challenging when you buy from places like the UK. The exchange rate will affect the sales, except you are buying when there is sales over there in London and there is someone already waiting grab it. I have dresses that are worth N100,000 here and even if a bride wants to cut cost and decides to sew, she cannot get it less than N80,000. At the end of the day, buying ready-made is better because you will be sure of good quality and good fit. Most of the materials used in sewing here are imported. Nigeria has very good tailors and great designers but it’s not their fault that fabrics and sewing materials are overly expensive. It’s exchange rate that is not smiling.

Another challenge of sourcing good bridal dresses is traveling 12 hours flight from United Kingdom to Bangkok. Now imagine going from Nigeria. That will be like 18 hours if not more.

Buying wedding dresses in Bangkok, you have to pre-order for plussize. In Bangkok, their sizes start from size zero , small to medium. Their largest sizes is from size 10 to 12.

Why is it very hard to impress a bride-to-be?

It’s individual differences. Some people are very easy to convince. They see what they like and that’s it while some people will have to come 10 times before they make up their minds. I don’t dilly dally on what I like. You pray to get married once. So, I don’t blame them if they want to come 20 times.

For a dress brides wear once and that’s it, would you advise a potential bride to buy or rent their wedding dress?

Do you know there are wedding dresses you rent from N550,000 , even N1,000 000?. I would rather buy and own that dress than rent, if I was here in Nigeria. But if I was in the United Kingdom, there are no spaces in the wardrobe for such huge dress. I will rent. It all depends on what people prefer. Some people can buy a handbag of N2,000,000 and wear a dress of N50,000. That’s preference. Some people can wear gold of N10million and wear a dress of N2,500 because the gold can fetch them more money when they decide to sell. And there are handbags that have second hand value.

The mentality of people wearing expensive clothes once and they can’t wear it again… do you think people deliberately set themselves up to live fake life?

If you have the money, spend it. After all, you come to this life once. There are people that like show off and there are those who don’t like showing off as well. Also note that there are people that wear these expensive clothes, gold jewelleries to advertise their business. Like on the day of my bridal shop unveil, I wore a wedding dress and the veil and people were congratulating me. That’s just an advertising strategy. I wasn’t getting married.

I think the much I can say is that they should make policies that encourage small businesses. Nigerians are hardworking. Government should do more in supporting small businesses.

After I did the grand opening of the bridal shop, the next day. some people came , about six of them demanding I pay a one year permit. I have not even made any sales. That’s not encouraging for a start up.

Tell us some little about yourself and growing up.

I am Christina Adebayo. I am the founder of Christina Bridal Shop based here in Ikeja, Lagos. When I finished secondary school, I went to College of Education in Ilesha, where I studied Home Economics and Education. My family is like a teaching oriented family. Though I have always wanted to be a nurse, but because I didn’t get admission at that time, I decided to go to Ilesha because I didn’t want to stay at home.

I can say that I was one of the brilliant girls in my school, College of Education Ilesha. We were the first set of SSCE back then.

I also went to Akungba to study Social Sciences and Education.

I love to make beautiful things with my hands. I knit and make beads. I studied crafts and designs in the United Kingdom as well.

