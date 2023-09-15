Christians Urged to Live Right As Mbah Buries Mother-In-Law

Christians have been urged to live right, as God would bring everything to judgment on the last day. The admonition was given at the funeral service for late Mrs. Chinyere Lovelyn Mbah, mother-in-law to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, who was buried at her Obazu Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State yesterday.

In a sermon at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Venerable Obinna Oke, also enjoined Christians to es- chew backbiting and bitterness, saying that, “One day, each of us here will be like Mrs. Chinyere Lovelyn Mbah. So, you better prepare for that day.

We must live right and in love for one another, eschewing bitterness, and slander because there is no competition in destiny,” he said. In a farewell address, Governor Mbah said that the death of late Mrs. Chinyere Mbah, was a lesson in the brevity of human life, while underscoring the need for total submission to God in the affairs of men.

Describing his mother-in-law as an icon and a very loving mother, who impacted many lives, Mbah said: “Our mother and my mother-in-law was a very loving woman and she had made so much impact.

“Her departure underscores the brevity of life. She fought a good fight, but it was time for her to go as God willed it. But the good thing is that she will continue to live because of her impacts and the fond memories,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State who was also in attendance, condoled with the family of the bereaved and Governor Mbah, noting that late Mrs Chinyere had made her own mark here earth.

In his funeral oration, husband of the deceased, Mr Uche Mbah, described her as an epitome of a wife and mother, saying “life will never be the same without her around.” The funeral was graced by political and religious leaders as well as captains of industries.