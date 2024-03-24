Christians Troop Out In Kwara To Observe Palm Sunday

Christians in Kwara State on Sunday trooped out in large numbers to observe this year’s Palm Sunday, marking the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem over two thousand years ago.

In Ilorin, the state capital, Christians converge at Saint Barnabas Cathedral, Sabo-Oke around 8 am for prayers before the procession across major streets which lasted over five hours, passing through Maraba, Amilegbe, Ipata, Opo-Malu, part of Emir’s road, Taiwo Isale, Unity road, Post Office, and terminating at the starting point for the benediction.

Another batch of Christians took off at First Baptist Church, Surulere through the State General Hospital, Upper Taiwo Road and linked up with other Christians at Taiwo Road for onward movement to Saint Barnabas Cathedral, Sabo-Oke.

Addressing the Congregation, the Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ademola Popoola emphasised the importance of Palm Sunday, which, he noted, signifies humility, care and love for one another, urging Nigerians to always pray and work for the progress of the country.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has emphasised the need for prayers and peaceful co-existence among the people to ensure progress and development of the State and the Nation.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who made the call while addressing the Congregation before the commencement of the Palm Sunday procession, charged the people to embrace peace, love and understanding.

Governor Abdulrazaq who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Religion Matters, Christian Affairs, Reverend Timothy Akangbe, said the government would not relent in meeting the needs of the people without any form of discrimination or bias