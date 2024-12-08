Christians Should Eschew Fraud, Other Crimes, Says Aboyeji

Share

The General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, has called on Christians to positively influence society, exercise caution in their daily living and steer clear of activities that could result in the mockery of Jesus Christ.

Aboyeji on Thursday made the call in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph at the end of year forum organised by the Association of Christian Correspondents of Nigeria (ACCoN) held at the Vineyard Christian Ministries in Isolo, Lagos.

Maintaining that Christians should rather be the solution and not add to the problems plaguing the society, Aboyeji stated, “Yes, we should be the solution anywhere we are. We should be the light of the world. We should be the salt of the earth.

“There is no point. Anytime they say they catch somebody with fraud. It’s somebody who carries the big Bible to the court.

“Not even pastors alone. It’s people who carry the big Bible to the court. So Christians have to be careful. They have to maintain what is stated in Matthew 5 verse 16, which states ‘Let your light so shine that they may see your good work and do what? And glorify your father in heaven’.

“We should not make Christ a mockery. If all Christians are influential positively, this nation will not be where it is today. I pray that all of us wherever we find ourselves are Christians, even as Christ was in the world and he was a light everywhere he showed up.

All of us should be light and we should be salt.”

Recall that some Nigerian pastors have been in the news lately over fraud allegations which they made efforts to publicly address to exonerate themselves.

