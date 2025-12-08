Christians Pray For Quick Release Of Abducted Niger Pupils

Christians in Niger State are seeking divine intervention for the quick release of the 265 pupils and teachers of St. Mary’s Private Catholic School Papiri in Niger State abducted by gunmen on November 21.

Following the three-day fasting and prayer organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 25 local government areas, Christians in the North Central state flocked to churches to pray for the children and their teachers to return safely to their heartbroken families.

The programme, which began on Friday, was rounded off at the 1st ECWA Church in Minna yesterday. Pastor Peter Ojo urged every Nigerian to continue to pray for the country and Niger State, saying: “Praying still works.”

Niger State CAN Chairman, Bulus Yohanna, urged residents, irrespective of their religions, tribes, or political affiliations, to join the prayers to end the security challenges facing the state.

The Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, represented by Rev. Ezekiel Ibrahim, said the target is the defeat of the common enemy. Yohanna said: “Let us worship passionately and pray boldly.”

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Secretary, Sunday Ojimi, said: “No words can express the shock and pain the incident had caused, but we find strength and hope in our faith.

“Our hearts are full of hope and we are optimistic that the children and teachers will return safely and be reunited with their families soon.”