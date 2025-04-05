Christians must End Regime of Jealousy, Comparison, Competition – Archbishop Isong

Share

Archbishop Emmah Isong is the newly appointed South-South National Vice President and immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). He is also the Founder of Christian Central Chapel International (City of Testimonies). In this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM, he calls on Christians, particularly the Pentecostals to shun unhealthy competition and see beauty in diversity

Congratulations on your appointment as South-South National Vice President of PFN. What does the role entail?

Thank you very much.For each geopolitical zone, there is a Vice President, which oversees the PFN chapters in those zones.The Vice Presidents report directly to the National President on the activities of PFN as the advisory council. They help to conduct elections and inaugurate the new chapters in those zones. Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa, and Rivers are the six states under my purview. I should be working to help Mr. President make his work lighter because he cannot be at every place at every time.

Is there any plan to extend the tenure of the National President, maybe like eight years, instead of having a re-election every four years?

Well, we do think that this four-four-year tenure is rather even preferable. You know why? For instance, sitting in a flight for 10 hours, you would like to also stand, go to the restroom, come out and go get some coffee. You know, life can be boring without intermittent breaks, gaps of social interactions, and electoral activities.To me, just to me, I think it’s even more fascinating having to either drop somebody or go for an election and win. It also gives room for integrity tests.

The PFN President has passed integrity tests. After four years, he was deemed fit to lead again. How about, God forbid, if he did not perform well and you had given him eight years’ tenure, that would still be risky for a strong fellowship that has more than 50 million members.It would be risky, yeah. So far, so good. Four plus four is better than eight (straight years).

In the last election, many were of the opinion that it truly created a lot of divide. What is your view?

You know, I was the spokesperson for that period in question. We would not say it created a lot of divide. We would say that the last election, because of the excellent performance of Dr. Francis Wale Oke, he raised the bar too high and made this tenure too attractive and, of course, created a proactiveness in which even the blind and the lame wanted to be president of PFN.

Even the non-PFN people, those outside the denomination would have wanted to contest if the door was open, courtesy of the bar he raised. He performed too high.He was very proactive. His level of education, being that he’s the Pro-Chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University and the International President and Founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries. His coming to PFN got us so skyrocketed that the adrenaline of a normal human wanting to occupy posts was higher. Of course, you cannot call that division.You can call that awakening of awareness.

Also, Bishop Oke noted that the election brought up a lot of media speculation which has never been in the history of the association…

That is correct. Like I told you, I was in the center of that lacuna. I call it a media lacuna. You know, when spaces are not filled, imagination and speculations are brought in. You know what I’m talking about. You are in the field. PFN have been having indoor self-regulating elections. For the first time, I think some people, because of the presence of media, both the mainstream media and social media, began to be interested.

In order not to become like a secret court, some discussions were done in the open.Arguments were done in the open- pros and cons. That made a public analyst think that, yeah, that they were hypes.There were no hypes. They were still doing the same thing as we were doing in the last 40 years. But maybe this time around, nothing to hide. Thank God, even those who contested the election congratulated Mr. President. We made him know that he deserves another good turn.

Certainly Lagos is not under your purview. But some parties seem to be aggrieved with the outcome of the last election in PFN Lagos Chapter. It was alleged that the President imposed his will on the members.How do you see this?

Let me give you three answers that will drive this to a conclusion. One, there are laid down constitutional rules for any state chapter of PFN to have an election.Those rules were marred. They were not met. Yes, the minimum standard was not met at that first PFN election, which Mr. President had the privilege of his office to counsel.

You have to know that I was the electoral officer that conducted the second election and I did interview the first electoral officer, Dr. Humphrey Irumaka, who conducted the first election. I visited stakeholders, including members of PFN and CAN, who were aware of or attended that election. You can see, I’m speaking from a very robust, knowledgeable perspective.

Two, the cancellation of Lagos was also legal because one of the laws of our election says, even if you conduct an election, do not announce it until Mr. President is informed by a letter through the Vice President. I want to shock you.That first election was announced and people celebrated and congratulated the winner, even before Mr. President heard of the result. Yes, you can see it. That was a real bluffing of that office, that esteemed office, an abuse of our constitution and a deviation from our usual electoral rules and regulation.

The third thing I need to tell you, like I said, I was the appointed national electoral officer, for the final election in Lagos State that produced Pastor Davis. What’s his surname? Yes, Pastor Yemi Davids.

You can see I’m looking for his surname because I met him there with the stakeholders. I talked with him and others, and conducted the election which he won. I did an open recording of the process and all those who contested that election congratulated Pastor Yemi Davids. They shook hands, embraced, hugged him for winning. He got 10 votes, the second person got nine votes and the third got eight votes. There was nothing hidden, it was done openly and documents were sent to the president.

The PFN President also said that the body is intentionally opening doors to bring a new generation of spiritual leaders. This some observers have said will help bridge the gap between the generations of leaders…

In my letter, for instance, which the president wrote to me, the paramount thing he wrote there was how to harness this generational gap. As many as we are, each state meeting is so few. We have diagnosed some things which are not for public consumption. But let us be assured that under the watch of His Eminence, Bishop Dr. Francis Wale Oke, all of us have been given a marching order to bring back the lost sheep, bring back the wanted sheep, bring back those who have been offended, wounded, ostracized, and forgotten on the long journey we have been.

We have opened our doors and for those who have wrong doctrine, we ask them to repent and come on board. But for those who willingly and genuinely want to join us, and were blocked by local politics, all the Vice Presidents have been given a marching order to identify those gray areas, break those middle walls of partition, and bring everybody on board.The more we are the merrier. The sky is wider for millions of planes to fly, and the two birds don’t jam each other because they are flying. Each star can shine, and every star has its own glory.

We don’t need to be jealous. A star is, I mean, each star shines according to its glory. Every one of us is called to carry out a programme, an assignment by destiny, by God.I am peculiar, for instance, and I don’t think anybody, I’m jealous of anybody or would want anybody to be jealous of me. The more we know that, that our peculiarity and speciality, and it makes you confident with yourself. I mean, you know that lack of confidence is because people don’t trust themselves, you know.

We’re intrinsically built and naturally capacitated by nature to fulfill a line of duty and destiny. Nothing to be afraid. So everybody watching, hearing, reading this should come out, all Pentecostals for instance.I mean, there’s no breaking of rank. Come out and let’s support Bishop Dr. Francis Wale Oke, the entire vision of the Pentecostal fellowship, and of course, the intentions of our founding fathers is that we may be one.

Some are of the opinion that there is more focus on unhealthy competition including which leader or church is building the largest structure over the manifestation of apostolic fireworks. What is your view?

We must end that regime of competition and jealousy and comparison. The Bible says, for those who compare themselves one to another are not wise.Like I said, every star in the galaxy, fulfills a certain level of brightness, a certain level of assignment. There will be no room for jealousy to know that the multiplicity of the colors of the flower is what causes the beauty of the flower. The flower would never be flower or flowery if the colors are not plentiful. The diversity of our unity is what causes our beauty. Beauty is caused by our diversity. I mean, even in language, in culture, and yeah, it just increases.

