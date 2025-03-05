Christians Begin 40-Day Lent With Ash Wednesday

Share

Nigerian Christians, on Wednesday, March 5, joined other Christians across the world to observe Ash Wednesday which officially celebrates the commencement of the Lenten season.

New Telegraph reports that Lent is one of the most significant periods in the Christian liturgical calendar.

The 40-day season, excluding Sundays, is dedicated to penance, fasting, prayer, and almsgiving, leading up to the celebration of Easter on April 20.

In the Catholic Church, ashes are distributed as a mark to remind the faithfuls that they are dust and unto dust they shall return.

Ash Wednesday derives its name from the practice of blessing ashes made from palm branches blessed on the previous year’s Palm Sunday and placing them on the foreheads of participants.

The duration of Lent reflects the 40 days Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert, a period marked by reflection, sacrifice, and spiritual preparation.

It is a season of penance, reflection, and fasting, which prepares Christians for Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday.

