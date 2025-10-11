Christians Are My Greatest Problem, Spyro Opens Up

Nigerian singer, Spyro, has opened up about his struggles with criticism in the entertainment industry, revealing that he has faced more judgment from fellow Christians than from any other group.

In a recent interview on Frank Edoho’s podcast, the “Who Is Your Guy” crooner expressed disappointment at how some members of the Christian community have treated him since he began openly identifying as a “Jesus’ boy.” “The biggest problem I’ve ever had in this industry so far is the Christians, not even Muslims.

I was shocked when I came into the industry, because in my own head, I’m like, ‘okay, we are a family.’ So, when they started calling me out for wearing earrings and all that, I was shocked. “My own thing is, how do we reach them if we’re not in the world?

The Bible says, ‘Go ye into the world,’ not ‘stay in the church.’ Go into the world and preach the gospel. The gospel is not religion or judging people for looking a certain way,” he explained.

Spyro identified himself as an entertainer, who is vocal about his Christian faith rather than a gospel artiste who makes faith based music.

In the past, he had clarified that while his music is often free of obscenities, it’s not necessarily meant to edify but to entertain all listeners.

According to the singer, some of his words were twisted during interviews to make him seem controversial, or that he isn’t a real Christian.