Christiana Gabriel: I Dress To My Advantage

Christiana Gabriel is the CEO of Krystal clothing and makeover. In this interview with Saturday Telegraph’s Deborah Ocheni, the young talented fashion designer speaks about her fashion philosophy, love for shoes and more. Excerpts:

What is your sense of fashion?

My fashion sense is personal; I dress according to my personal ideas; I am not a trend conformist. I wear what suits me not minding if it’s trending or not. My choice of style is mainly determined by comfort and fit. If I am comfortable in what I wear and its fits on me perfectly then, I am good to go.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Yes. I would say my physique works to my advantage because I have learnt how to dress my physique to my advantage. As a designer, I tend to design my outfit in a way the suits my physique and people admire whatever I wear a whole lot.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

Yes a few of them. Which are; nude shade lipstick, sun shade and hand bags. They are indispensable in the sense that I can’t go out without these 3 things; they are very important in my every day activities so I consider them to be indispensable.

You are never caught wrong in your styles, what determines the kind of outfits you wear?

I can’t be caught wrong because I dress uniquely, I dress according to my mood but most importantly I dress like I will love to be addressed, I hate being looked down on and like I said earlier, I wear what I am comfortable in without compromising fit.

What are your ready to go outfits?

My ready to go outfits is jeans and T-shirt. I am more comfortable in them and I can go anywhere with it depending on how I style it.

How do you love your shoes?

I love shoes that are clean, pretty and comfortable. Because of my height, I love shoes with heels.

Who is your best designer?

I am my best designer because I am the only one that can interpret what truly suits me into being. I also like the piper twins, Deola Sagoe, and Christie Brown.

Do you have any signature perfume?

Victoria Secret is lovely but for me anything that smells nice and feminine is cool. I don’t have a signature perfume but I admire a few of them that smells nice.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

That definitely will be shoes, I can’t be tired of having more shoes. I love good shoes with heels with the whole of my heart.

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

It’s very easy for me because I know specific places where I can get whichever fashion item I need but won’t share; I consider it private. Nigeria is blessed, you can get a whole lot of good fabrics at an amazing price, think of Lagos and Aba, whenever I visit those places I always wish to return with all the fine fabrics I see but wishes are not horses. It Is very easy to get my fashion items in Nigeria and online shops are also helpful.

If you were to be a fashion item, what will that be?

Lipstick of course, Yea! Lipstick because I look more like a lipstick and I love lipsticks especially nude colour lipstick because it can instantly transform ones look effortlessly and its suitable for all occasion.

If given the opportunity to alter a part of your body, which will you change?

If I have the opportunity, I will alter my height. Because, most person meeting me for the first time tends to look down on me. I wish to be taller that’s all.

What informed the decision of going into fashion designing?

The decision to go into fashion designing is birthed from passion and pure love for the art of fashion designing. Fashion designing because it is something I do with all pleasure, days spent designing clothes is never boring. It’s fun to me because I am so passionate about clothing people and making them look great. At first, designers could not interpret what I really wanted, so when I go to tailors to collect my clothes they end up spending more time amending it to my taste, often times I end up not getting what I truly wanted until I decided to enroll in tailoring school and the rest now is history.

Would you say fashion designing is lucrative enough?

Yes, it is, I could remember when I was on campus that I design for my friends and course-mate, I was making good money from fashion designing then and when I finished school, I didn’t not even bother to look for job because of the confidence I have in the skill I already possessed. So far so good, it is paying my bills. For me, fashion designing is a very lucrative business.

Can you give us idea of the fashion item that will trend in 2023?

Full dress and maxi will trend in the first quarter of next year and there is also a projection that retro style will trend in a modern way by 2023.

What is your expectation from the government?

Government should give us an enabling environment where business thrives. We are spending so much on electricity yet there is no steady power supply. I expect that the government should look into stabilizing the power sector as that will affect the growth of creative people in the country. Any nation that grows creative minds, grows its economy.