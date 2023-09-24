Christiana Balogun: My Passion For Music Led Me to Afrolit

Oluwadamilola Christiana Balogun, popularly known as Christiana Balogun, is a Nigerian Afrobeat music influencer based in London. For having a good ear for music that would become hits, Balogun did not just hear sounds for the future, she predicts its success and has helped a few artistes find their feet in the industry through her Afrolit Playlist on Instagram. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the music promoter says Afrolit Playlist has the aim of plucking upcoming female artistes with good sounds and placing them at the top

Who is Christiana Balogun and what part of Nigeria are you from?

My name is Oluwadamiola Christiana Balogun, but a lot of people do not know the Oluwadamiola part. They only know me as Christina Balogun, or you can call me CB for short. My Dad is a Lagosian and my mum is from Ogun State. I schooled abroad, in London, and only returned to Nigeria for the purpose of building this brand. Since my relocation abroad, I have only visited Nigeria thrice.

You said you like music and your career revolves around music. Have you started singing or doing music professionally?

I am not an artist or singer but I love music. Growing up, music was an escape for me. Growing up, I used to have dreams that I was on stage, and people were cheering me up but when I grew up, I never became an artist. I never connected to music until 2018, when I had separated from my husband, and then music started connecting to me.

It started as friends recommending one song to another for me to listen to and review. That was how I found myself around the music space, through my networks. I had friends, who were On Air Personalities, musicians, music producers and music promoters. Having these people around me allowed me to transact people’s music to other people and that is how I found myself in the world of music as a music promoter and an Afrobeats music influencer.

I also have a playlist called Afrolit Playlist but it is also like a media agency because we do a lot of PR plugins, we make EP Case, which is like an Electronic Press Kit for music stars and for artists to showcase and promote themselves.

When did you start a career as a music promoter, Afrobeat music influencer?

I started in 2018 but professionally, I started Afrolit Playlist in 2019. It started with reviewing music, and top five counts down on Instagram, and before I knew it, it started growing and blooming. People started reaching out to me to add their music to my playlist.

Without knowing it, I had started consulting artistes, on how to grow themselves, teaching some artists how to manage their brands. Others reach out to us to help plug them into a particular platform. Basically, what I do with Afrolit Playlist is that I wanted to create a bridge between upcoming artistes and mainstream artists.

So, in my countdown, I would take a couple of songs from upcoming artists and mix them with songs from mainstream, or already established artists that are trending in my playlist. For me, God has given me the talent of having an ear for good music and the ability to know music that would trend, know artistes that have potentials, to be able to pick songs of upcoming artists that are good and that can become hits.

Have you had a situation where an upcoming artist’s song you picked became a hit?

Oxlade’s song, “Closer”. In 2018, I told Oxlade that his sound is unique and different. I told him his sound is so good that it needs to be consumed by the public like right now. And right now,that song is what he is known for, apart from other things he’s been able to achieve for himself. A lot of people came to love his sound so much so that they began to implement it in their own music.

In the same 2018 that I spoke with Oxlade, I also spoke with Fireboy. I told Fireboy that he is very talented. I sent him mesages about his music and we kept in contact for a while. I kept pushing Oxlade and his music in 2018, 2019, and now he is super popular. He is signed into Sony and doing great.

Before starting this full-time influencing, were there other careers and jobs you were into?

I was a full-time mother but before then, I had worked as a marketing executive in London Canary Worf, a wedding planning company. I have always had a thing for merging people together. After, I left my job to focus on my children. After one year, it became a bit much because I was constantly at home and at one place, so I decided to go back to the university and study Administration and Management in health and social care.

I never did anything relating to music. Music has always been that thing that I enjoyed. Also my experience in managing people, because I studied managing people has helped me a lot in managing artistes. Music has always been my thing. I have always wanted to manage people. So, adding my knowledge in business administration and real-life experiences, I have been able to manage artistes, and influence the music space.

I have an artist that I manage and I have other artists too whom I consult for. This may be the first time people hear about music influencing. So, tell us more about ‘Music Influencing’. A lot of people say that they are music influencers, that they manage artistes. They have a long list of CVs but at the end, they have done nothing but it is not just about managing an artiste.

It has to do with building artistes, and getting them from one stage of their music career to another. And that is what I am more concerned with but I am not looking for an already-made artist. I love to work with upcoming artistes, so that I can see the level of work I have done in moving them from point A to point B.

Why don’t you work with mainstream artists?

Some mainstream artists would not appreciate the efforts you have made. They would not even notice the growth when it happens in their career. Some believe you are using their fame to boost yourself. So, even if your effort yields results, they believe it was not your effort but their already gotten fame.

Which artists are you currently working with?

I am working with an artist named Elhi. He practically started singing when he was 3 years old, and a lot of legendary artists used to come to their studio back then, but now he is 27. When I met him, he was only 23 years old. He is a hard-working artist, and though he has limited funding, that is his major issue, he is a great talent.

He almost got signed into the Plug, but based on the contract, he decided to be independent. But he has done big things. He released a project in 2020, during the lockdown that went viral, and Wizkid supported his project.

What does it mean to be a music influencer?

If you want to be a music influencer, your A and R skills must be top-notch. Aside from knowing what is good for the artiste, you need to know what best fit for the artist, and what is trending. Be sure to be knowledgeable of the music artiste and his style, how it affects the listeners, and who would the artist be best to work with.

For me, the most important thing is helping people with their mindset, and making an impact on the artist. Music influencing entails how you make people feel when they listen to your music.

When you are listening to an artiste’s song, what do you look out for?

I look for everything but one of the things that stands out for me is the lyrics and beyond the sounds and beats; the lyrics, enable you to engage and capture your audience with the sound of your music. I am trying to find new and refreshing sounds. I have a new project I am working on.

It is called AfroQueens. I am looking out for new sounds, among female artistes. I want to give them a chance in the music industry. There is a mindset that female artists do not do well in the music industry. So, I am looking for fresh women with fresh sounds, so I can groom them, and we can produce music together.

The producer we have on the ground for the girls is the lady that produced with Oxlade, Wande Coal. I am also considering them dropping entries and there have been several competitions to find that one female artist that knows her onion, and has that unique sound.

On Afrolit Playlist, how many followers do you have on Instagram?

Currently, we have over 33,000 followers. We sure have a large audience and we are growing our audience.

Is that why you want to introduce AfroQueen, also?

Yes but not just there. We have other partnerships. We have a media partnership with Max FM, and we want to create a whole brand new idea around AfroQueens. We plan to document it and then televise it on other media platforms. We are looking forward to partnering with Netflix and Amazon Prime.