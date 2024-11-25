Christian Youths Laud Dangote Over Fuel Price Reduction

Share

…ask other buisness leaders to be empathetic, compassionate towards Nigerians

The Christian Youth Forum (CYF) has commended the Dangote Group for reducing the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N990 per litre to N970/litre.

In a statement signed by the President, Christian Youth Forum Rev. Joshua Pam on Monday in Abuja, described the gesture as a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the masses

According to him, the reduction in fuel prices would have a significant impact on Nigerians, particularly during the Christmas celebrations.

While describing Aliko Dangote, the founder of the Dangote Group, as an “Angel sent by God to bless and prosper” Nigeria, the group noted that Dangote’s selfless and philanthropic acts have been a source of inspiration to many.

He said: “As Christians, we are reminded of the biblical principle in Matthew 25:40, which says, The King will reply, Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.

“The Dangote Group’s decision to reduce fuel prices is a manifestation of this principle, and we commend them for being a true friend of the masses.

“The reduction in fuel prices will also have a positive impact on the cost of goods and services. As fuel prices drop, the cost of transportation and production will also decrease, leading to a reduction in the prices of goods and services.

“This will be a welcome relief to many Nigerians who have been struggling to make ends meet due to the high cost of living.”

The CYF also commended Pastor Enoch Adeboye for asking Christians to pray for the Dangote Group and their efforts towards running their biggest refinery.

While urging other stakeholders in the petroleum industry to emulate the example set by the Dangote Group and reduce their prices to make life easier for Nigerians, the CYF said there was a need for other business leaders and stakeholders to show compassion and empathy towards the masses.

