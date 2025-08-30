Christian Youths Demand Review Of Security Architecture In Bauchi, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue

Christian youths from Benue, Southern Bauchi, Southern Kaduna, and Plateau States have called for a review of the security architecture in their communities to strengthen community policing.

The youths also urged the political class to refrain from politicising security challenges in the areas, warning that such actions could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

Statement issued by the spokesman of the youths further recalled that the areas have been battling security challenges for years, resulting in loss of lives and displacement of people from their ancestral lands.

Moor stated, “We reject the narrative of farmers-herders clash or land/communal clash used to describe these attacks and demand a more accurate description. We believe the attacks are a form of ethnic cleansing.

“A review of the security architecture would help Nigeria find lasting solutions to the incessant attacks on our communities.

“We demand the immediate return of our people who have been displaced from their ancestral lands.

“We also demand that state governments in affected states issue certificates of occupancy to displaced persons over their ancestral lands to recognise their legitimate titles.

“Furthermore, we demand that farmers’ rights to cultivate their farmlands without harassment from cattle rearers be recognised and protected by law.

“We are aware that the attackers are well-armed with sophisticated weapons and demand that they be disarmed to prevent other Nigerians from taking up arms in self-defence.

“We also demand the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators according to the law.

“Security actors should remain impartial and professional in carrying out their constitutional duties of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“We call for speedy trials for indigenous Christian youths in detention and equal distribution of resources irrespective of religious inclinations.

“We urge the Bauchi State government to respect the rights and wishes of the people of Zaar Chiefdom in nominating their chief.

“A review of the security architecture to strengthen community policing would increase the confidence of communities in security forces,” he added.

Meeting these demands, Moor maintained, would restore the affected communities’ faith in the government.