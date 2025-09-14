Christian Youths Announce 14-Day Fasting, Prayer Over Dangote, NUPENG Crisis

The Young Christian Fellowships in Nigeria Without Borders (YCFNB) has announced a 14-day fasting and prayer campaign across the nation, running from September 15 to September 29, to stand as a bulwark against the enemies of the Dangote Refinery.

The group said the sacred initiative is directly focused on the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) amid escalating tensions and recent threats to resume a nationwide strike.

The union’s accusations of breached agreements involving high-ranking officials like Minister Wale Edun and Department of State Services (DSS) representatives have been labelled as duplicitous by the YCFNB.

The fellowship sharply condemned NUPENG’s reckless posturing, which it says risks plunging Nigeria into fuel scarcity and economic chaos, viewing it as a shameless act of sabotage against a patriot under siege.

According to a statement signed by Rev. Samuel Pam and Pastor JohnGrace Achaluda, the group said their persistent defiance of national unity and collaboration with external interests to undermine local industry further deepens the crisis, leaving millions vulnerable to hardship, while their blatant disregard for the welfare of ordinary Nigerians heightens the need for spiritual intervention.

In stark contrast, the YCFNB extols Aliko Dangote as a persecuted hero, whose refinery, boasting a 650,000-barrel-per-day capacity, has emerged as a global marvel by exporting fuel to the United States and shielding Nigeria from foreign oil dependency.

“Dangote’s refusal to yield to the cabals—powerful elites profiting from import reliance—has invited unjust vilification, yet his resilience radiates integrity and national pride, a beacon amid NUPENG’s alignment with agents of darkness,” the statement said.

Anchoring their faith in scripture, the YCFNB cites “The Lord shall cause thine enemies that rise up against thee to be smitten before thy face” (Deuteronomy 28:7, KJV), inspiring prayers for divine protection over Dangote’s vision.

“This crusade is a rallying cry for Christian communities nationwide to join daily intercession, countering NUPENG’s disruptive agenda that jeopardises millions of businesses dependent on petrol,” the statement said.

“The refinery’s success, driven by Dangote’s steadfast commitment, offers a path to stability, yet NUPENG’s threats hint at a sinister intent to prioritise foreign interests over Nigerian welfare, with the potential rise in goods and service prices due to scarcity underscoring the economic stakes.”

The YCFNB warns NUPENG that should they dare resurrect fuel queues and scarcity, the outraged masses will hunt them into hiding, fiercely defending their livelihoods.

This fast, they added, is a battle for economic sovereignty, urging the union to embrace dialogue to avoid the righteous anger of a nation united behind Dangote’s persecuted brilliance.