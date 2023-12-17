Christian Women Who Get Yoked With the Sensual Dressing Manners of the Unbelievers

What most Chris- tians do today is that they worship GOD by taking pleasure in singing praises, dancing, giving offerings and interacting with other Christians in their churches but without a ready and humble heart to obey the New Testament laws and the clear spiritual instructions of CHRIST their Savior. This type of carnal worship is in no way profitable to any Christian. In fact, our Lord JESUS CHRIST describes such worship as vain worship. He says, “These people worship Me with their lips, but their hearts are far from Me.

They worship Me in vain; their teachings are merely human rule (Matthew 15:8-9). From both the Old Testament and the New Testa- ment times, the Laws of GOD are to be obeyed and not debated or rationalized as most Christians and their leaders do in this generation. GOD declares in Isaiah 66:2 that, “…These are the ones I look on with favor; those who are humble and con- trite in spirit and who tremble at My word.” Only those who are humble and contrite in spirit can tremble at the word and obey the laws of GOD and of our Lord JESUS CHRIST concerning ‘Christian Dressing’ and not the arrogant or the worldly or the self-centered and the carnal Christians.

Teachings about Christian Dressing could pose to be controversial especially in a morally decadent world within which the church exists and the sensually- driven church in which many Bishops and Pastors of CHRIST’S church are more money, material, and fame-conscious than their own personal spirituality and the spiritual transformation of the flock which they are expected by our Lord JESUS to feed and nurture spiritually.

Basically, the primary focus of the ministry of our Lord JESUS CHRIST has been to raise a generation of kings (spiritual and not material kings which the sensual Bishops of today are all concerned about), priests, and kingdom citizens (Revelation 1:6, 20:6) who will teach the unbelievers in this world the simplicity of the lifestyle of CHRIST (2 Corinthians 11:3); those who will choose to live Godly and contented life (1 Timothy 6:6) and who will create apparent difference in both the behaviors and characters of His followers and those of the children of the devil that are in this world.

It is for this purpose of Chris- tians separating themselves from the sinful manners and the ungodly dressing habits of the unbelievers in the world that CHRIST clearly commands His followers in 2 Corinthians 6:14-18 and 1 Peter 2:9) that, “Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? What harmony is there between Christ and Belial? Verse 17 says, “Therefore, Come out of them and be separate says the Lord.”

This is the clear command of our Lord JESUS to us, His followers, His Priests, HIS special people, and His holy nation (1 Peter 2:9) to live spiritually and dress differently from the manners of the children of Satan in the world and to separate ourselves from their ungodly characters and sensual dressing mannerisms. If our Lord JESUS had wanted His female followers to dress like the children of the devil in the world – bedecking themselves with artificial hair (wigs), hair and nail attachments, jewelry, and self- advertising clothing aimed at attracting attention or admiration from other or wear leggings, trousers, and knickers which expose their thighs in public to men who are not their own husbands, He then would not have bothered Himself giving the Christian dressing instructions in Deuteronomy 22:5, Genesis 25:1-5, 1 Timothy 2:9-10, 1 Corinthians 11:1-16 and 1 Peter 3:3-5.

These divine instructions for Christian dressing are what the devil is vehemently fighting against in the church today, using some sensual Bishops and their fancy and cosmetics-addicted wives to water-down among unsuspecting Christian women throughout the world. The devil’s aim is to control Christian women’s dressing and consequently make them resemble unbelievers in public appearance or someone whom GOD did not originally create them to be. Christian women, therefore, must rediscover the lost Biblical dressing heritage from the “Holy women of old” as clearly stated in 1 Peter 3:5. PEACE!