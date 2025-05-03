Christian Provenzano: Why Nigeria Is First To Unveil My Perfume In Africa

Share

One of the worlds leading perfumer, Christian Provenzano, often regarded as wizard of scents, recently visited Nigeria for the first time to spread the news about his three new fragrances.

Provenzano, who has been a perfumer for over 50 years, is also known as the magician of fragrances. His visit to Nigeria, which he said was the first country in Africa to witness his fragrances first hand was made possible by Nigeria’s foremost Niche perfume plug, Seinde Signature.

At the meet and greet with the legend himself, which also coincided with the launch of three variants of his namesake brand, Provenzano stated that he was excited and optimistic about the Nigerian market and vibrant environment. He noted that the growing market for niche perfumes in Nigeria was gradually being recognised by the foreign brands, hence his main mission for this first time visit.

“My mission is to visit Nigeria and also showcase my brand. My fragrance is selling in 30 countries at the moment. Nigeria is number one in Africa. Yes, it’s my first one in Africa actually.”

Speaking on why he decided to bring his brand to Nigeria first, he said: “It’s a big market, it’s growing. I mean, niche fragrances are becoming very popular here and you guys love fragrances anyway. So, yes!”

For a master perfumer visiting Nigeria for the first time, Provenzano said his first impression about Nigeria when it comes to smell and fragrances is of strong and long lasting impact.

“The smell of Nigeria is very strong perfumes, really long-lasting, highly concentrated and this is what I’m good at because I’m based in the Middle East. And all the fragrances I do are usually for the local people, the Arabs and they love very strong fragrances as well. Like the Amber? Amber, OUD, Musk, Saffron, Rose. This is very typical of the Arabic fragrances also. Definitely, a few of Nigerian own grown spices can be explored for fragrances as well,” he said.

Introducing himself to many of his fans who flew from different states in Nigeria to meet him in person, he said: “First of all, I am Christian Provenzano and I have been a fragrance creator and master perfumer for over 50 years, with well over 300 iconic perfumes created for Boadicea the Victorious, Killan, Clive Christian, Electimuss, Fragrance du Bois, Nishane, Penhaligons, Spirit of Kings, among many more before conceiving my very own signature brand Christian Provenzano Parfums.”

“It is my honour to invite you to launch my three latest creations with me for my personal brand, Christian Provenzano Parfums, in partnership with my distribution partner, Seinde Signature.

“After years of crafting and perfecting, I’m excited to bring these new fragrances to the Nigerian market. Mangostino, Crystal Musk, and Onda de Mor are three of my most exciting fragrances yet,” he noted

For a perfumer, the technique and notes are important to create fragrances but Provenzano admitted that creating fragrances for different countries means getting to know their culture and uniqueness of their heritage.

In creating fragrances for a country like Nigeria, he said that, “we will have to use ingredients from the countries. So, obviously, in Nigeria, I’ve got some spices. I don’t know if Ginger also is part of the Nigeria. But I have a list of countries where, before creating the fragrance, I say to myself, okay, what are these countries producing? And then, I start from these ingredients and build around this to create a fragrance.”

Responding to the question on whether there is any other part left to conquer as a master perfumer, Provenzano was very modest to say that, “Master perfumer is just a title. You always learn because there’s always new essential oils coming in the market. There’s always new molecules. You have to explore and work with it to see how they perform in the perfume. So, you’re always learning. You never stop learning.”

