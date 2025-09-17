Christian Pilgrims Celebrate Remi Tinubu’s Birthday In Jordan

Over 300 Nigerian Christian Pilgrims on Wednesday celebrated the 65th birthday of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Amman, the capital of the Kingdom of Jordan.

The pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Taraba, Benue, Edo and Ondo states also presented a birthday cake in honour of the First Lady.

Prayers were offered on behalf of the First Lady, her husband, the President and other leaders at various levels in the country.

The Spiritual leader of the delegation, Bishop Dr Raphael Nwankwo, said that the decision to celebrate the First Lady in the holy land was necessitated by the need to uphold Nigeria and her leadership in prayers.

He noted that Oluremi Tinubu plays a vital role as the wife of the President in the governance of Nigeria and therefore deserves to be celebrated and also supported.

Nwankwo, who called on Nigerians to pray and support the present administration in Nigeria, noted that nation-building is a collective responsibility of all Nigerians and not just for those in authority.

Earlier, the former Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN), Rev. Dr Samson Jonah, who gave a brief sermon, also led in prayers for the celebrant and the country in general.

Also, the Director of the FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Gloria Dandam, who gave the toast for the celebrant, prayed that God empower her to help her husband achieve total transformation in the country.