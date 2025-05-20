Christian Pilgrims Board Strengthens Partnerships With Key Stakeholders

Share

In a bid to boost awareness and participation in Christian pilgrimage, the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (CPWB) has embarked on a series of courtesy visits to key stakeholders, including Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas, Media Houses, Corporate Organisations, and various churches.

This initiative was reiterated yesterday during a ministerial press briefing by the Honourable Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, in commemoration of the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

While praising the Board’s active role in forging partnerships across government agencies, religious institutions, and the private sector to enhance spiritual tourism services in the state, the Commissioner maintained that the Sanwo-Olu administration is committed to providing support and services to Christian pilgrims in Lagos State through its various initiatives and partnerships.

He praised the team led by Board Secretary, Dr. Gbolabo Okudero, for its consistency and forward-looking instinct at planning a seamless journey for the Lagos team in year 2025.

