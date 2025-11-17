Christian Persecution: Pope Leo XIV Lists Nigeria Among Hard-Hit Nations

The head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City, Pope Leo XIV has expressed deep concern over the increasing persecution of Christians worldwide, naming Nigeria as one of the countries where believers continue to face severe discrimination, violent attacks, and destruction of places of worship.

In a message posted on X, the Pope said Christians in Nigeria, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Sudan and several other regions live under constant threat, with frequent reports of killings, abductions and assaults on worship centres.

His remarks reflect growing international worry about persistent insecurity affecting Christian communities in parts of northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt, where extremist groups, bandits and armed militias have repeatedly targeted villages and churches.

The Pope emphasized that God desires peace among all people and urged Christians in Nigeria and across the world to remain united in faith and resilient in the face of ongoing threats.

He said he is praying for affected families and called on global leaders to prioritize the protection of vulnerable communities.

He also extended his prayers to families in Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where a recent massacre left many civilians dead.

According to him, the violence reflects the urgent need for peace and cooperation among believers everywhere.

The Pope appealed for an end to all forms of violence and encouraged Christians to work together for the common good, adding that unity, compassion and justice are essential for lasting peace in Nigeria and beyond.