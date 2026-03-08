Christian Ochiagha: Politics In Nollywood Remains Most Challenging Part

Nollywood actor, Christian Ochiagha, is one of Nigeria’s most promising movie stars and a social media celebrity. Due to his God given good looks, he is rated among the most eligible bachelors in Nollywood with steaming female fans but lately, the once regarded screen heartthrob seems to have mellowed down with a certain social lifestyle. He admits that year 2026 is the awakening of the person he is meant to be in this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE.

Tell us the story of how you discovered your acting talent?

It all started way back in my secondary school days. I participated in dramas but I didn’t take it seriously then. It was in my 300 level in the university that I had a deep thinking about my future. I realised there is no job and I have seen graduates come out of school and crying.

I didn’t want to come out of school and join the same band wagon or complaining and not having anything tangible to do with my life. That was when modelling career started. I became Mr Idol universal in 2016. I was supposed to travel to Thailand to represent Nigeria at Mr Global World but it clashed with my degree exams in my final year.

So, I couldn’t go. After my exams, I said to myself that I see myself becoming an actor but I had no experience. I enrolled in an academy , Royal Art Academy. I got enrolled by a producer, who said I should come feature in two movies. I was so nervous because that was before I started classes in acting. I didn’t know anything. That was when I acted with late Sam Obiago.

I also featured alongside Patience Ozokwo in a movie titled “Chutch Property”. Then I did a movie with Zubby Michael, Ngozi Ezeonu. My first appearance on a television screen was in a Casino series as an extra. ‘Zonal Leader’ was the second, ‘Church property’ was the third and then I joined Royal Art Academy and the journey unfolded from there.

It has been a long ride and bumpy roads as expected which I am grateful for, because at every bumpy ride, there is something to take from it. There is always something to learn. It’s been a beautiful because this is my 10 years of being a Nollywood actor.

What attracted you first into the Nigerian movie industry- the fame or the different lives the actors live on screen?

What attracted me first was the fear of not having anything to do after university graduation. Yes, fame comes with the career but you must work hard before that happens. It’s the hunger to do something meaningful that made me become an actor. I wanted to be responsible because I lost my father about 20 years ago. I knew where I was coming from and I needed to push forward.

Back when you were younger, what career path did your parents set for you as an African young boy?

I am a graduate of Metrological and Material Engineering and after that, I enrolled at Royal Art Academy to learn a thing or two about acting and filmmaking.

What has been most challenging about the acting career?

The politics in the acting career is insane. That is the most challenging thing about it. There is nothing else I can add to that.

How can you describe your audition days? Tedious or interesting?

My first audition days were tedious, stressful and sometimes, overwhelming because you come to auditions sometimes and the crowd wanting a particular role is endless. There was a time I went for an audition and the multitude I met made me feel deterred. I had to turn back. I went home. There are auditions you will get to, you are already defeated before the audition starts.

Auditions for me were not really funny, but it’s all part of the experiences. There is something to always take out of the experiences. There is this push to keep going, keep growing and keep putting in the extra push.

You are seen as one of the good looking eligible bachelors in the movie industry. Is that a blessing or a curse to you?

I don’t want to put any negativity on myself. So, I will say it’s a blessing. That they see me as good looking is a blessing ordered by God. It’s a blessing because where I am headed is far more beautiful than where I am right now.

When fans see acting career as simple and easy, what is your first thought?

My first expression is to laugh because there are some situations that you cannot explain too well except people experience it. If you start explaining it, it may exhaust you mentally. To protect your sanity sometimes, you use silence because silence is an important tool in certain situations.

If I have the opportunity, I will bring one of those people on set. I have done that once and they said, is this what you guys go through? That acting is not for them. So, the experience, usually is the best answer. Spending a day on set can be the best answer to that question. The best thing I do when I get such comments is just silence because there is little or nothing I can do to change their narrative.

We have heard many established actors say acting is spiritual. That, it’s either you are rooted in God or you have another thing working for you. What are your thoughts on this?

Acting is very spiritual. It’s either you are rooted in God or you have another thing working for you. For me, I chose God. I reconciled with my God last year. I regretted the years I did life without God. Not just acting, living life in itself is spiritual. It’s either you are moving with God or you are not moving with God.

If you are moving with God, you are saved, but if you are not moving with God you are in trouble. Most times, people think that a destination in life is the most richest or the most luxurious place in life. The most richest and most luxurious place is the graveyard. That is where the luxury, the richest and wealth of ideas and dreams of people lying 6 feet under the ground.

Many with God, many without God because of the debt and spiritually of this life. For me, last year was the exhausting funeral of the person I used to be. This year 2026 is the awakening of the person I am meant to be. I went through a lot. I was depressed. I almost gave up on life last year 2025. Then I found God. God came in and stripped me of the noise.

He made me sit and confront the man in the mirror. That season was unbearable, uncomfortable but it was necessary. I confronted my flaws and took responsibility for my growth and in that surrounded was how the show I launched on the first of February was born. It is obedience and responsibility to calling. The show is called ‘Honesty with Christian Ochiagha”.

It was inspired by a call to responsibility, to duty because of the high level of moral decadence in the society. There is so much pressure and performance of living online and offline. Many are lost to the pressures of social media. The vices of the devil have taken over the world. We need a voice that redirects people back to God. They need a voice that is like a remembrance of who we used to be. If that will be my legacy, I will be very happy to say that I did this.

I will be glad if I am able to save someone somewhere, fighting or trying to heal. You cannot do this life without God. You can’t do this life without its creator. We were already existing before we manifested, meaning that someone knew we were existing before we came into this life. We are not masters of our own life, which makes life spiritual. Just as the handgloves are useless without the hands in them, our lives are useless without God in them. So, acting is spiritual, life is spiritual.

We have heard many stories in the industry about sex-forroles, especially for up and coming artistes. Have you experienced it and what are your thoughts on the issue?

I will like to be very plain and straight on this. It is on your person, how you carry yourself. How you present yourself, the beliefs that shape you. What your principles are. The things you say and you abide to and the things you say you will never succumb to. If you come in a flirtatious way and depend on the help of this and that person, you will attract how you present yourself.

If you carry yourself as a principled and highly disciplined person, you will hardly encounter such projections. For me, I didn’t experience that. I will tell up and coming actors to let principles and discipline to guide them. How you carry yourself matters. Any virtue that is not great and is not from God that we accept will continue in our lives and careers. Just like bleeding, bleeding won’t stop until you stop it. Bad virtues won’t stop unless you get rid of them.

Do you see movie location as another home away from home or there is just something missing?

I don’t see movie locations as a home away from home. I see it as a place of work and a place of learning. A place of encountering different individuals and different mindsets! A place of growing, a place of evolving and making choices and decisions that come with consequences that we must all face.

Immediately I am done, I cannot wait to leave and go home. That is why when I get on movie location, I like to start working because I have time frame. I hate filming beyond 10pm because it’s not healthy for the organs. I get bored staying in the same place with the same people for a long time.