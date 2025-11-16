Christian Mass Killings Exist In Nigeria –PFN

For the umpteenth time the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), through its National President, Bishop Wale Oke, has said that there is genocide against Christians in Nigeria, even as it called on President Bola Tinubu to put an end to the killings across the country. Bishop Oke, who made the call after an emergency executive committee meeting of the body held at its national headquarters in Lagos, recently said that the body would no longer remain silent, while Christians are “targeted and killed, raped and displaced,” across the country. He said, “There is Christian genocide going on in Nigeria. If we call it by any other name, it will bring Nigeria down. We are crying out to our international friends, beginning with America and Donald Trump. Whatever you can do to help our government put an end to it, come quickly and get it done.

When 501 Christians were massacred in Dogon Noma in Plateau State, what do we call that? When Christmas Day turned into a bloody day in Benue, with hundreds killed, what name should we give it? “Like the case of Leah Sharibu. Where is Leah Sharibu? Like the case of Deborah, who was lynched and burned alive in Sokoto? What about that? And several of our girls were kidnapped and forced, given out as wives without the consent of their parents and their Christian parents. And the Christian parents would not see them for years.

Oke recalled that the Christian community had repeatedly called the attention of the government to the alleged genocide with no decisive action from the authority. The cleric backed President Trump’s intervention in ending alleged Christian genocide and persecution, adding that Trump only echoed what Nigerian Christians had been saying for years.