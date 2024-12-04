Christian Leaders Urged To Improve On Faith To Cope With Difficulties

Share

By Ayobami Agboola

Christian leaders have been urged to strive to improve on their faith so as to survive in difficult times.

The Founding Bishop of Victory Life Ministries International, Bishop Mike Bamidele gave the charged at the 25th anniversary of Gloryland Christian Church of God International, Osogbo, Osun State.

The Bishop said only those with strong faith can survive and succeed even in tough situations.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with the founder of Gloryland Christian Church of God International, Osogbo, Bishop Dola Salako Adeoye on the 25th anniversary of the church.

The governor also rejoiced with Bishop Adeoye on his 30 years in Ministry and his 32nd wedding anniversary.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Transportation, Yakubu Moshood Adejare, the governor extolled the virtues of Bishop Adeoye in glowing terms.

