Christian Killings: Ribadu, Egbetokun, Tuggar Meet US Congressman

The Nigerian Government delegation to the United States (U.S.) on Wednesday met with US Congressman Riley M. Moore to discuss the alleged escalating persecution of Christians and the growing threat of terrorism in Nigeria.

Led by the National Security Adviser (NA), Nuhu Ribadu, the discussion, as described by Moore, is“Frank, honest, and productive,” focused on counterterrorism, security assistance, and protection of vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

Given an update on his verified X handle, the US lawmaker noted that the high-level meeting, which took place in Washington, D.C., highlighted the U.S. commitment to helping Nigeria fight militant groups.

He, however, emphasised the urgent need for concrete action, warning that religious violence cannot continue unchecked.

The Nigerian delegation included top officials such as “Her Excellency Bianca Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Mr Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; Chief Lateef Olasunkami Fagbemi, SAN, Attorney General of the Federation; General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; and Lt. Gen. EAP Undiendeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence, among others,” the release noted.

In the statement, Moore said, “Today, I had a frank, honest, and productive discussion with senior members of the Nigerian government regarding the horrific violence and persecution Christians face and the ongoing threat terrorism poses across Nigeria.

“I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to help their nation combat the terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militants against their population, specifically Christians in the Northeast and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria,” he further noted.

He urged the Nigerian government to seize the opportunity to strengthen ties with the United States.

“The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States. President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria. I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue,” he added.

During the meeting, Nigerian officials reportedly shared the challenges they face in securing the nation, including the protection of civilians, combating terrorism, and coordinating with international partners.

Moore underscored that the U.S. will monitor developments closely and expects Nigeria to accept offers of cooperation to end the ongoing bloodshed.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, neither Ribadu, Egbetokun, nor the foreign minister had issued an official statement on the meeting as of press time.