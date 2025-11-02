Christian Killings: Reps Working To Resolve Misrepresentation Of Nigeria – Oke

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Oluwole Oke, has said that the National Assembly is working round the clock to address the “misinformation and misrepresentation” that led the United States government to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged religious intolerance.

Oke, who disclosed this in an exclusive chat with New Telegraph, said both Nigeria and the United States share a long-standing diplomatic relationship and that efforts are underway to resolve the issue through diplomatic engagement.

Recall that the House had on October 8 rejected the move by the US government to list Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern following a motion sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

The resolution mandated a Joint Committee to engage the US Mission in Nigeria and relevant US legislators to propose a Nigeria–US Joint Fact-Finding and Dialogue Mechanism on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB), with participation from faith leaders and independent experts. The House also resolved to invite the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to a hearing to examine its sources, methodology, and findings.

The resolution further directed that the decision of the House be communicated to the Presidency, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, heads of security agencies, the US Congress leadership, the US Department of State, USCIRF, the African Union, and the ECOWAS Commission.

The Joint Committee comprises the Committees on Foreign Affairs; National Security and Intelligence; Interior; Information, National Orientation and Values; Police Affairs; and Civil Society and Human Rights.

Responding to inquiries on the progress of the committee’s work, Hon. Oke said: “Nigeria and America have a very rich and long diplomatic relationship. We are working round the clock to resolve all the issues of misrepresentation and misinformation.”

Efforts to reach the House Spokesman, Akin Rotimi, and other members of the Joint Committee for further comments were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to their mobile lines were not responded to.