Christian Chukwu Brought Fame, Honour To Nigeria – Ngige

Former Governor of Anambra State and two-time Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has expressed deep grief over the passing of Nigerian football legend, Christian Chukwu, who died on Saturday at the age of 74.

In a statement, Ngige described Chukwu as one of the architects of modern football in Nigeria, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the sport both as a player, coach, and football administrator.

According to the former Minister, Chukwu brought fame, honour, and respect to Nigeria through football, winning laurels for the country in the 1970s and 1980s as captain of the senior national team, then known as the Green Eagles, and the Enugu Rangers International Football Club.

Ngige recalled that Chukwu, his peer during their secondary school days, captained the Nigerian Green Eagles team alongside players like Emmanuel Okala, Best Ogedengbe, Segun Odegbami, Aloysius Atuegbu, Henry Nwosu, and Ifeanyi Onyedika to lift the African Cup of Nations trophy for the first time in 1980, after two unsuccessful attempts in 1976 and 1978.

He said: “Prior to Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations victory in 1980, Chairman Chukwu led the Enugu Rangers FC team to win the African Cup Winners’ Cup—the second most prestigious continental club football competition—in 1977.

He was a talented, skillful, brilliant, elegant, and dogged defender on the field. He had a commanding influence on his teammates and exhibited a high level of patriotism and commitment to the service of the nation and Enugu Rangers, despite the limited financial rewards in football during that era.”

Ngige noted that after his playing career, Chukwu served as the assistant coach of the Golden Eaglets team that won the maiden FIFA U-16 World Cup in Communist China in 1985.

He was also the assistant coach of the 1994 “Golden Generation” Super Eagles squad that won Nigeria’s second African Cup of Nations title and qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup Finals the same year.

The former Minister added that beyond his exploits on the pitch and from the sidelines, Chukwu inspired many generations of Nigerian professional footballers who saw him as a role model.

Describing the football legend’s death as a huge loss to Nigerian and African football as well as to the entire sporting community, Ngige extended his condolences to all those Chukwu left behind, particularly his immediate family and the larger Chukwu family of Obe in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He also condoled with the Government and people of Enugu State, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and the National Sports Commission (NSC), praying that God grants the departed eternal rest in paradise.

