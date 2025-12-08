Christantus Uche Admits Frustration At Crystal Palace

Super Eagles player and African Cup of Nations (AFCON) hopeful Christantus Uche has admitted to being unhappy at Crystal Palace.

Uche, who is on loan from Getafe this season, is listed in the Super Eagles’ 54-man provisional list for the upcoming AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

recalls that he struggled for action under Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

And he posted, stating: “It hurts when you go through something that kills you inside, but you have to act like it doesn’t bother you at all. (Keep believing and have faith in everything you do).

Since arriving at Selhurst Park, Uche has only played 12 games (394 minutes) across all competitions.

Getafe president Angel Torres, meanwhile, stated last week that they’re prepared to take back Uche in January.

The Nigerian had signed a contract with a mandatory purchase option if certain conditions were met, which, as of today, “doesn’t look good.”

Even so, Torres stressed that there is still “room” for circumstances to change, but he didn’t rule out the idea of ​​the striker returning to the Coliseum: “He’d be welcome back if he returns.”

Should he return, the Getafe president has a very clear roadmap with the former Ceuta player. This would consist of “bringing him back again and selling him next year.”