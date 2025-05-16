Share

Nollywood actor-turned-pastor, Woli Arole, has countered the common phrase of Christians in the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 8:9 which says “Christ Died For Us That We Might Be Rich”.

Taking to his Instagram page in a post, Arole issued a strong warning to Christians, raising concerns over what he describes as the growing influence of money and materialism within the church.

According to him, Christ did not die so we could become rich; he died so we could have eternal life. Wake up, oh saints.

He expressed deep concern that the modern-day church is becoming more centered around wealth than spiritual purpose.

He penned; “I say this as God’s prophet: Mammon is already creaking into the church. The talk of money, the worship of money. Christ did not die so we could become rich; he died so we could have eternal life. Wake up, oh saints. Share this message!!”

The message is loud enough and that’s the fact that we shouldn’t worship money or any other thing at all apart from God. Matthew 6:33 TPT

“So above all, constantly seek God’s kingdom and his righteousness, then all these less important things will be given to you abundantly.

“Therefore do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”

His statement has sparked conversations online, with many agreeing that prosperity-focused preaching has become dominant in many churches. Others have praised Arole for speaking boldly about a subject many shy away from.

@kolly.jay99 reacted: “They will soon quote 2Cor 8:9 for you Woli. Dey play.”

@olorunnisola_ifedayo added: “I pray the Lord gives the “SAINTS” an understanding spirit. If Christ didn’t die so we can become rich, I’m sure he also didn’t die so we can become poor/lazy.

